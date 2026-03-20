NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Jahan Dotson, Panthers’ Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers lost veteran WR Mike Evans after spending 12 years with the team. When asked if their late-season loss to the Falcons had anything to do with his decision, GM Jason Licht responded that it was never a factor.

“I feel pretty strongly that — I’ve seen that theory — but that’s not it. A lot of people were frustrated and Mike was frustrated, as competitive as he is, but nothing was ever directed. I mean, probably the person that was most frustrated in that particular incident was Todd. There’s a lot of things — every team I’ve been a part of there’s instances like that where players get emotional in times that may be not be as public or caught on camera. I mean, it’s in the locker room, but that had zero to do with it,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine.

Licht reiterated that Tampa Bay’s defensive collapse was not a part of Evans’ decision.

“A lot of people were frustrated and Mike was frustrated as competitive as he is, but nothing was ever directed…probably the person most frustrated in that particular incident was Todd,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud.

Falcons

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said that he believes WR Jahan Dotson‘s game is a seamless fit for what the team is trying to do offensively.

“I feel like bringing him here, it gives him a chance to showcase what he’s capable of doing and what he was kind of building up to in his time at Washington,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “And it fits our offense.”

Dotson also believes that HC Kevin Stefanski and OC Tommy Rees‘s scheme is a good fit that allows him to operate both from the slot and outside.

“I feel like (their scheme) tailors to my skillset specifically, being able to move inside, outside. My versatility as a receiver, playing everywhere on the field,” Dotson explained. “They do a great job moving their playmakers around and putting them in advantageous situations to make plays for the team and I feel like that’s something I can buy into and can fit very well into.”

Dotson believes that his journey to Atlanta could be a fresh start and exactly what he needs at this stage in his career.

“Going into Year 5 of my career, I need an offense, an offensive coordinator and a head coach that aligns with what I believe in and what I can bring to the team,” Dotson said. “I felt like the Falcons were the right place for me.”

Panthers