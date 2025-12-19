NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Falcons

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans won’t be able to achieve his 12th straight season with over 1,000 yards after having a lengthy spell on injured reserve. Evans is still grateful to put his name in the NFL history books alongside Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

“I broke my collarbone and had the concussion in one and I knew it was over,” Evans said, via the team’s site. “It is just one of those things that it wasn’t meant to be, and that is OK, and I am cool with that. I tied with Jerry Rice, one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest player ever, so that is enough for me. I just want to help my team get to the playoffs now. 50 seasons of Buccaneers history and I am in the history books as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer tied with Jerry Rice. That is amazing and you cannot even think of that as a kid to draw that up or to dream about that. So, I have been blessed to be a staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Fellow veteran WR Chris Godwin also missed time this season. Evans still thinks they can be one of the best receiver groups in the league.

“We were thinking what if we all come back together and what we could truly be and that is one of the best receiver rooms on the planet, and we are trying to get into that form right now and help this team continue to make plays,” Evans said.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said nothing that has happened over the past couple of weeks has changed his opinion on WR George Pickens . (Archer)

said nothing that has happened over the past couple of weeks has changed his opinion on WR . (Archer) Cowboys WR George Pickens has drawn criticism for a perceived lack of effort in recent weeks. The receiver said he’s not paying attention to the outside noise: “Everybody has a job to do. Some people’s job is to do that, tear down character, see how many clicks they can get. I’m just here to play football and help the team. … It’s starting to get kinda old.” (Jon Machota)

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but isn’t looking too far ahead and is focused on finishing the season.

“I love it here. I don’t think about the money. I don’t think about contracts. I think about being here in the moment with my teammates and my brothers because I see these guys every day. Whatever happens, happens,” Pitts said, per Josh Kendall.

