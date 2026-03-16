NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Trent McDuffie, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- The 49ers signed WR Mike Evans to a three-year, $42.5 million deal that includes $14.3 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $12 million signing bonus. His 2026 salary is fully guaranteed, and the contract also includes two option bonuses, $850,000 in annual per-game roster bonuses, and $150,000 annual workout bonuses, with four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)
Cardinals
- Several Cardinals players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: $3 million of TE Trey McBride’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, LB Baron Browning earned a $2 million roster bonus, $1.5 million of QB Jacoby Brissett’s 2026 salary is now guaranteed, S Budda Baker earned a $1 million roster bonus, and OL Hjalte Froholdt earned a $500,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
Rams
- Rams’ recently acquired CB Trent McDuffie said he’s willing to play both outside and slot roles, per Sarah Barshop.
- The Rams signed LS Joe Cardona to a two-year deal worth $3.45 million, including $2.05 million fully guaranteed, $1.4 million guaranteed for injury, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $1.4 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- Several Rams players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: QB Matthew Stafford’s $40 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed, OT Alaric Jackson’s $18.9 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed, WR Davante Adams earned a $6 million roster bonus, LB Nathan Landman earned a $4.45 million roster bonus and $5 million of his 2027 salary is now guaranteed, DT Poona Ford earned a $3.85 million roster bonus, OL Coleman Shelton earned a $3 million roster bonus, and TE Colby Parkinson earned a $1.5 million roster bonus. (Spotrac)
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