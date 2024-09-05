NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Adoree’ Jackson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy discussed his contract as he heads into the final year of his deal without an extension, making him what’s known in the league as a “lame duck” coach. However, McCarthy doesn’t want to make this season about him.

“I really don’t want to speak on it. I haven’t spoke on it because there’s really nothing to talk about, because it doesn’t matter,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “The only thing that matters is today. And that’s really something that we all can stay in touch with, because we do have responsibilities outside of winning games, but the only thing that truly pays the bills is winning games. And that’s where my mind is at.”

“I can’t stand up in front of a group of men and consistently on a daily basis, demand that they focus their time and energy on winning, and then I’m up here talking about things that have nothing to do with winning. So, I guess that’s how I deal with it.”

McCarthy announced QB Cooper Rush is taking the second-team reps this week while praising QB Trey Lance. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Philadelphia traded for WR Jahan Dotson from Washington during camp to add a playmaker alongside WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Eagles OC Kellen Moore believes Dotson will be a significant part of their offense in 2024.

“He’ll be a great piece to our offensive process. Excited to let him build that role as we go,” Moore said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, when you come in during the season, I think you let him just keep growing and keep growing and we’ll keep finding where that role presents itself, but he’ll be certainly a nice aspect of this thing, and he’ll be heavily involved.”

Giants

The Giants brought back CB Adoree’ Jackson recently to give them more veteran depth in the secondary. Jackson has no bad feelings for the team and was excited to reunite with all his former teammates and coaches.

“No animosity, no feelings, no ill intentions on my end,” Jackson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “When I came in and saw everybody, it was like being at a family reunion. Like, ‘Damn, I haven’t seen you in a minute. Where have you been?’ When they hit me up, it wasn’t like I didn’t want to reach out or I didn’t want to pick up the phone. I understand that things [are] a business and I don’t ever want to put business with anything personal.”

Jackson has been working out all offseason in preparation for Week 1 but admitted it might be tough to be in perfect game shape from the jump

“Sixty snaps [on Sunday]? I don’t know, I might be gassed. I wouldn’t put a number of snaps I can play right now. We’re going to see this week, getting ramped up, working on my conditioning and seeing what I need.”

“Understanding some of the verbiage may have changed, but [it’s] easy for me to wire my mind on how to compartmentalize what these defenses may be and some of the calls, so I think that’s helpful. I know football shape is going to be a lot different from what I’ve been doing. But I always kept my mindset focused on being ready to go Week 1.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll will decide later this week whether Jackson will start. (Charlotte Carroll)

will decide later this week whether Jackson will start. (Charlotte Carroll) Jackson was looking for a place that truly wanted him and wasn’t worried about playing time: “Whatever may be needed. Any way to help this team.” (Ryan Dunleavy)

Jackson’s one-year, $1.75 million deal includes a $1.5 million base salary and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per Aaron Wilson.

Daboll announced that he will call offensive plays for the upcoming season. (Charlotte Carroll)

Despite his previous report that New York offered Packers RB Josh Jacobs the most money in free agency, Dan Pompei says a league source informed him the Giants actually never submitted an offer to Jacobs.