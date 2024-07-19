NFC Notes: Montez Sweat, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Montez Sweat recalled failing a drug test with Michigan State which led him to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before landing with Mississippi State.

“Everybody doesn’t get a second chance,” Sweat said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “That was my second chance, and I had to take advantage of it.”

Sweat he was in “disbelief” after being traded from the Commanders and had choice words for former HC Ron Rivera after being dealt from Washington.

“I was shocked,” Sweat said. “In disbelief. I was very emotional. I was angry and probably said some things I wanted to take back. Maybe.”

Sweat mentioned that their defensive system in Washington was focused around him while their scheme in Chicago is much more collaborative.

“It’s kind of based around me,” Sweat said. “In Washington, everyone was kind of like an alpha male and they are great players, but it was hard for guys to make sacrifices for all of us to be of one accord. In Chicago, we don’t have that problem. We all work together.”

Packers

Green Bay signed RB Josh Jacobs in free agency to add a younger, consistent option out of the backfield. Jacobs is close to setting a record for most catches without a touchdown in league history, and Packers QB Jordan Love isn’t planning to let that happen.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Love said, via Bleacher Report. “I definitely saw that the other day. I’m surprised he doesn’t have any touchdowns yet. Let’s see, it’s right here, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, ‘Bro, we’re going to get you a touchdown, for sure.’ First pass to him might be a touchdown, who knows. We’re gonna see. Five receptions away from it? We’ll make sure he gets a touchdown in there.”

Vikings

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a survey of NFL evaluators which ranked Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw as the No. 6 tackle on the list, up three spots from last year.

“Excellent combination of strength, athleticism, and well-rounded production in both phases,” an NFL personnel director told Fowler about Darrisaw. “The body control stands out. He’s a star …. Has the most upside of maybe all of them.”