NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa mentioned that the team has had a deep playoff run every season, aside from the time he spent rehabbing a torn ACL. He is hopeful that the team will benefit from having a bit more time off heading into the 2025 season.

“It’s going to be huge,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we kind of needed it as a team. It’s definitely a grind. It’s only one more month, but adding another month on top of what you’ve already done feels like three months, so it’s a huge, huge thing.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua had a breakout rookie season in 2023, but would often vomit because of his adrenaline and poor diet. Matthew Stafford reflected on Nacua’s rookie season.

“He’d go score a touchdown on the first drive and then I think he’d get so fired up he’d be throwing up in the trash can and miss the second drive,” Stafford said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Nacua credits his development to spending time with Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, and pass game coordinator Jake Peetz.

“The conversations that come along with learning football, with spending time together every morning after the quarterback meetings,” said Nacua. “I would go sit with Matthew and Coop for a little bit and then I would go meet one-on-one with Coach Peetz. Just the comfort that you start to have around somebody, you spend so much time with them — you learn more and more.”

Nacua lost his father when he was just 11 years old. The feeling of loss helped him relate to Peetz, whose brother passed away in 2014.

“He noticed that after the national anthem is a moment that I take to say a quick prayer, to gather (my) emotions as best as I can,” Nacua said. “Then he would always be the first person (I would) turn around (to) and we’d exchange a big hug before going out there. Just kind of a moment of peace (with) somebody who has similar emotions and being like, ‘man, we want to send it out in the right direction’ and to play for something beyond yourself.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Leonard Williams hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016 and wasn’t selected again this year despite another strong season. Williams expressed his disappointment in not being selected but gave kudos to those who did.

“It’s pretty disappointing, if I’m being honest,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I feel like I definitely deserved it this year, but I’m happy for the guys that made it. They equally deserved it. That’s why they’re in the Pro Bowl.”