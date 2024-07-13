NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

According to an ESPN survey, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was voted the best RB in the NFL.

was voted the best RB in the NFL. A veteran offensive coach who spent time with McCaffrey outlined his skillet: “He does everything exceptionally. Explosiveness, vision, technique, versatility, great teammate, hardest worker, dedicated in the offseason. The only thing holding him back was when he was hurt. But he’s exactly how you would draw up a football player.” (ESPN)

According to an ESPN survey, San Francisco DE Nick Bosa was voted the fourth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

was voted the fourth-best edge rusher in the NFL. An AFC executive noted he still has all the elite traits after a somewhat down season: “Awesome player — tough, explosive, can bend, can turn speed to power, plays his a– off. Have to account for him all the time.” (ESPN)

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck is excited for the increased role of teammate LB BJ Ojulari.

“I’ve already said BJ but I’m going to say it again,” Gardeck said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think he’s going to be a really special player.”

Rams

The Rams latest addition to their young core on the defensive side of the ball is second-round DT Braden Fiske. Despite reaching the NFL, Fiske’s drive to improve has increased and he feels more comfortable learning the mental side of the game.

“I think it just makes me a little hungrier,” Fiske said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “I mean, I had 50 people send me the (Behind The) Grind video, and that feels good. It feels good to see how the reaction was from the people here in the building – they want me here in L.A. They’re bringing a guy in that they want to succeed, they’re bringing a guy in they wanted to draft him the whole time, which is cool, because I had no idea I was going to the Rams.”

“I mean, you kind of get an understanding of where you stand, maybe not just talent-wise, but just physically, and you know what you need to work on. And you get a little taste of the playbook and and how the translation comes out on the field. So that’s all been good, and then just getting around the guys has probably been the coolest part. You really feel the bond of the room, especially the d-line room with all the guys I’m with.”