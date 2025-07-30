NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Jared Verse, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa is entering the seventh year of his career in 2025 and feels like he needs to take on a “leadership role” going forward.

“I definitely need to take a leadership role, for sure,” Bosa said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s one thing to come in and work on my job and get better, which is all I’ve ever really worried about. And then it’s another thing to try and bring everybody along with you. So it’s definitely something that I’m thinking about and something I want to do.”

Bosa said he is giving “constructive criticism” to first-round DE Mykel Williams.

“I mean it’s just friendly banter, but some of it is constructive criticism,” Bosa said. “Obviously, it’s fun to watch a young guy just go through the growing pains that I went through — and anything that I see I’m going to help them with.”

49ers DC Robert Saleh said Bosa is leading by example.

“He doesn’t really need to talk,” Saleh said. “If I’m a young rookie walking into a building and I want to know what it’s supposed to look like day in and day out to prepare myself, to prepare my mind, my body to be one of the best players in football, I just go watch him. Watch how he prepares, watch how he takes care of his body, watch how he works out, rehabs, whatever he’s doing. It is pedal to the metal and he’s rolling. He doesn’t have to say a word.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the return of C Coleman Shelton and how rookie C Beaux Limmer is under Shelton’s learning tree now that he is back to full health.

“I have so much confidence in what Beaux Limmer’s going to be for our football team down the line,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “I think for him to be able to see how Coleman runs the show will only make him better, and he’ll get a chance to be able to play some guard as well.”

For the time being, McVay is excited to have Shelton back in the mix.

“It’s huge. The command, the communication, that’s just such an important part. You’ve heard us talk about it before, that rapport between the center and the quarterback, and you know how that echoes from inside out. You hear our guards communicating more. I think it’ll be great,” McVay said of Shelton. “I love Coleman and it was great to be able to get him back in general throughout the spring, and he picked up where he left off, and we look forward to getting the pads on. But he’s a stud and he represents everything that we’re looking for.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked by reporters about his conversation with DE Jared Verse following a scuffle on the practice field, noting that he wants Verse to control his aggression, something he has seen before in DT Aaron Donald.

“Just what we talked about, controlled aggression,” McVay told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I like the way that he responded. One of the things that makes Jared great is that edge that he plays with. I can remember it’s the same things that Aaron and I used to talk about when he was playing. You’re always right on that line of using the aggressiveness, that edge. He likes to talk shit, and so you don’t want to take that away from him, but you want to make sure that you’re able to reset from one snap to the next. We always talk about, ‘Let’s respond, let’s not react.’ I like the way that he finished practice.”

Seahawks

This upcoming week is a big one for the Seahawks, as it’s the first time the team can practice in pads. It should bring into focus how well the team’s efforts to revamp the offensive line this offseason have gone, as well as which players will start making bids for open starting jobs and roster spots. One sleeper to monitor is second-year OL Jalen Sundell, who got a couple of spot starts last year and impressed the team in the weight room this offseason. He’s in the mix at center and guard.

“Jalen’s right there,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said via John Boyle of the team website. “He just keeps having great days, so I’m excited to see how it shakes out. It’s going to take time, but it’s going to declare itself. I don’t want to just put a number on the guys right now.” Sundell, G Christian Haynes and C Olu Oluwatimi have all taken snaps at both center and right guard as the Seahawks look to sort out starting roles. Seattle G Anthony Bradford is also a factor at right guard. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

and C have all taken snaps at both center and right guard as the Seahawks look to sort out starting roles. Seattle G is also a factor at right guard. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Macdonald doesn’t have a timeline of when he wants to decide the starting competitions, though he noted sooner is obviously better: “You have to just trust the process. If you start putting a timeline on it, you might be forced to make a decision that’s (premature). Or you’re waiting too long; maybe it declares itself before (the hypothetical timeline).”