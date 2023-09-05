NFC Notes: Nick Caserio, Doug Pederson, Mike Vrabel, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and HC Doug Pederson spoke about the team receiving offers for sixth-round rookie WR Parker Washington, noting that they were never interested in trading the young receiver.

“He was never on the trade block; we weren’t actively shopping him,” Baalke said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “To answer your question directly, there were several teams that reached out, but it wasn’t a situation that we felt comfortable with or didn’t move the needle for us, let’s put it that way.”

“Parker is another one who sits behind Christian [Kirk] and Ags [Jamal Agnew] all the time, and he sits there and studies them and watches them,” Pederson added. “He is strong, he is powerful, he’s another one that’s probably not a blazer, but at the same time, he’s very quick in and out of breaks and transitions. He’s a smart receiver, he’s learning our system, he’s getting better there every day. I really see him coming up in these preseason games, whether he gets a punt return or a kickoff return or something like that, are all things that as a coaching staff that we can evaluate him and see. But he’s done a really nice job for us.”

Texans

The Texans have brought in several new offensive linemen this offseason but HC Nick Caserio told reporters the team is now comfortable with the players in the room as the season rapidly approaches.

“We still have more than capable players that, if the player is in the building, we feel good about them,” Caserio said.“There’s a cost of everything that you do, so there’s a financial cost, there’s a draft capital cost if you want to go down that road, so it is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about it. We can make some modifications and changes on the fringes, and see if we can upgrade the depth, and I’d say there are a lot of teams that are dealing with the same problem or situation, so we feel confident with the players that are in the building.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team has not decided on who will be the backup quarterback between Malik Willis and second-rounder Will Levis.

“A lot of it is based on the game plan, about how we feel can step in there and help us,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “Will’s been out a little bit, excited to get him back this week and continue with Malik’s maturity. We’ll kind of see where it goes at the end of the week.”