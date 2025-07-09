NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Andrew Thomas, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s tried to take examples from Commanders HC Dan Quinn, who was Dallas’ defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023. Schottenheimer explained he’s making an effort to understand all of his players on a personal level.

“To me, it was all about connections,” Schottenheimer said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Being someone that was a coach that had been in the building, not just as a coordinator but as a consultant, I wanted to get back to the feeling where everyone wanted to get to know each other on a deeper level. Everyone was going in the same direction, and the best way to go in the same direction is to know everybody’s why and know everybody’s heartbeat for why they do what they do, why they make the sacrifice that they do.”

The approach led to genuine interactions between Schottenheimer and Micah Parsons, who showed up to minicamp after skipping OTAs as his representation negotiates a new contract.

“This relationship I’ve developed with Micah is very evident in the fact that anything I’ve asked him to do, he’s done,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s been great.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson explained how HC Nick Sirianni has evolved as a head coach.

“You know when he’s gotten emotional on the sidelines or screaming at guys, the good thing about it is we go and talk about it in the next team meeting after a game,” Johnson said, via PFT. ”I think for him, he’s evolved as a head coach. He’s kind of learning as he goes but what I do enjoy about coach is that everybody is held accountable. Whether it goes to the film room if it is a bad play by the player, a bad call by the coach, their name or number is up there. And just anything that goes out to the public, we address as a team. Some of those hard conversations that are difficult to have, we have them and put them behind us. Really, I think it is probably one of coach’s best traits, he’s a great communicator.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that LT Andrew Thomas is still rehabbing after he underwent foot surgery on a Lisfranc injury back in October, which may see him miss training camp.

“He’s rehabbing,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He is doing everything he can do to get better. So, we’ll see when that time comes.”

“Somebody’s got to play left tackle,” Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo said of Thomas’ absence. “But I would say that you would feel — with his talent and what he brings to the room — you certainly would feel his absence.”