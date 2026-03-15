NFC Notes: Osa Odighizuwa, Contract Details, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles Draft Visits

Commanders
- Commanders CB Amik Robertson signed a two-year, $15 million contract that includes a $6 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.35 million (guaranteed) and $6.35 million. There are also annual $150,000 workout bonuses and up to $510,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Commanders DT Tim Settle signed a three-year, $24 million deal that included a $6 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.3M million (guaranteed), $7.1 million and $6.2 million. Settle has $4.7 million of his 2027 salary guaranteed for injury and it becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027. (Over The Cap)
- The deal also includes a $1 million roster bonus in 2028, up to $510,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and annual $120,000 workout bonuses.
Cowboys
- The Cowboys discussed trading DL Osa Odighizuwa to the Raiders in exchange for DE Maxx Crosby before the deal in Baltimore fell through. (Jordan Schultz)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to the Associated Press on if he’s pleased with what Dallas has done so far in free agency: “Yes. I think we’re within the boundaries of what we have available, what we’re trying to accomplish with draft picks and with (salary) cap. I wouldn’t try to re-visit or try to re-do what we’ve done on either that cap or the trades we’ve made. I like what we got.” (Machota)
- Jones to reporters on improving Dallas’ defense: “I feel very good about it. We have nowhere but up to go on defense. That’s not anyone’s fault at all. But we’re going to almost assuredly be much better. And I’m betting on us improving on offense. That ought to get us with a better feeling when we get into December.” (Machota)
- Dallas DE Sam Williams‘ one-year, $2.5 million deal can reach a maximum of $3 million. It includes a $600,000 bonus, his $1.4 million base salary is guaranteed, $500,000 in active roster bonuses, and another $500,000 through incentives for playtime, sacks, and making the playoffs. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- Western Michigan DE Nadame Tucker had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan DE Derrick Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Penn State DT Zane Durant said he met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Devin Jackson)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Zach Berman)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Texas TE Jack Endries had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia OT Monroe Freeling had a formal interview with 18 teams, including the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers was scheduled to interview with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had a formal meeting with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon said he met with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson OT Blake Miller had a formal with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly had a formal interview scheduled with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson CB Avieon Terrell had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- Texas S Michael Taaffe had a formal interview with the Eagles. (Chase Senior)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal interview with the Eagles at the Combine. (James Simone)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (James Simone)
- Texas A&M guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams said his only formal interview was with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan met formally with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (James Simone)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
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