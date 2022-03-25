NFC Notes: Packers, Rams, Seahawks

The loss of WR Davante Adams will dominate the headlines for the Packers this offseason but they have a sneaky need on the offensive line too. They are losing two starters from last year’s group after releasing RT Billy Turner and seeing versatile interior lineman Lucas Patrick sign with the Bears. Elgton Jenkins is an impact player and could step in at right tackle, but he’s coming off a November torn ACL. The Packers learned last year those can’t be treated as automatic, as LT David Bakhtiari essentially missed the entire season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered the prior season.

Still, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he feels good about a projected starting five of Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, and Jenkins/Yosh Nijman.

“If we didn’t add anybody to our offensive line, I feel really good about the guys coming back,” Gutekunst said via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Obviously, Elgton’s coming off a big injury, but if you’re saying, ‘Hey, he’s healthy, ready to go,’ I’d feel really good about our group coming back.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said there were a number of variables that went into trading WR Robert Woods, including, but not limited to, cap space.

“Obviously, we’re fortunate to have had a lot of success since ’17 and Rob’s a huge part of that. We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had since ’17 without Rob,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “There are a few variables involved when you move on from a pillar player like Robert and obviously cap situation being one. Diversity of skill set being another with our five eligibles and trying to bring in different genres to help us move the ball, get first downs, have explosives, touchdowns. And also continue the evolution of some of our players like Van Jefferson that are on rookie contracts. So those three variables really come into that decision.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf reflected on the organization parting ways with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason.

“My mind was like, alright, Russ gone. What do I do?” Metcalf said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “Later that night, Bobby gets cut. And me and Bobby were (close). That was my guy. And when he left that really hurt. We would work out every Tuesday. I would go over to his crib. We would play pool. That was my big brother. And he’s gone now. He taught me a lot, and I know I’m going to take that to the next season and the rest of my years in the NFL. But he was like a real big brother to me … just for him to get cut like that. He didn’t do anything wrong. A perfect professional that you’d want to have for any organization.”

Metcalf believes he must step up as a leader going forward after taking a “back seat” to Wilson and Wagner throughout his career.

“I’m going into Year 4, and I think it’s time for me to step up and be a leader,” Metcalf said. “It’s my time in Seattle now. That’s the way I look at it. With Russ and Bobby there, it gave me more time to joke around … in my eyes, I was able to take a back seat because we already had our designated leaders there,” Metcalf said. “But now, since I’ve been trying to run from it for so long, God was like, ‘Naw, I’m going to throw you in that fire early, see how you take it.'”