NFC Notes: Parris Campbell, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington declined the fifth-year option for LB Jamin Davis this offseason, meaning he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Commanders HC Dan Quinn noted they are giving Davis reps as a pass rusher to help give him more positional versatility.

“Yeah, I think that’s a natural question. At the end of a contract, or you’re in a contract year, and what does that look like?” Quinn said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “But more important even than that is like this improvement. And we’re trying to really push him specifically on the versatility.”

“So you’ll see him working some with the defensive line, you’ll see him working with [pass rush specialist] Ryan Kerrigan on the side, and we’re adding parts to his game that maybe we didn’t use and we’re certainly trying to explore that. And so, if that’s something that he can add value for himself and for the team, then we’ll dig in, and that’ll take a while as well.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the next in line for a massive contract extension, as he’s currently under contract until the end of the season. Prescott noted they have had discussions and he knows they will find a common ground regarding money.

“There’s been conversations back and forth,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But for the most part, for me, as y’all know, I’ve been letting my agent do that — especially as we get right here into training camp. Day 1 of training camp, my mind flips to just, obviously, helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I’m my best and everyone around me is their best.”

“The money and all that will take care of itself, as it always has.”

According to Clarence Hil of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott is in a walking boot for his right ankle as part of the regular maintenance he’s had since the injury in 2020.

Prescott addressed why he was spotted wearing a walking boot recently: “It’s the same ankle that I snapped and a nasty surgery on four years ago… couple of hard days of training, you get sore. Literally it’s absolutely nothing, people are reaching, trying to make things that they aren’t.” (Jon Machota)

Prescott also mentioned he’s thrown a “good amount” of passes to WR CeeDee Lamb this offseason and he expects Lamb to be present at their remote workout before training camp: “CeeDee is going to be ready.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles WR Parris Campbell reflected on his career leading up to arriving in Philadelphia and is focused on making the most of his new opportunity.

“What a roller coaster, man, and I’m feeling so great being here, having this opportunity,” Campbell said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s site. “That’s all you can ask for and now it’s up to me to make the most of my chance here. I’ve learned from the downs – 100 percent. And I’m better for them. The majority of the downs have been injuries and you have to work through that stuff and not take this game for granted. I feel like a lot of people, when they get in this position, do that.”

Campbell is willing to do whatever is asked of him by HC Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff.

“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs from me,” Campbell said. “Just doing everything I can to get better every day, carve out a role for myself and be part of this team and this offense.”

Campbell is walking into the season with his confidence “at an all-time high” given he’s familiar with Sirianni and OC Kellen Moore‘s system.

“I would say that I’m playing my best football right now, and it’s funny because I was having this conversation with my wife (Taylor) recently. My confidence is at an all-time high. I’m approaching the field differently now. Being back with Nick and this offense – obviously Kellen (Moore, offensive coordinator) is bringing his twists to it, but I’m familiar with it. But being in a place where you know the offense, you’re healthy, I’ve got experience under my belt, and this locker room, it’s fun being here. I have a clear head and I’m just going out and playing and I’m happy and feeling it.”