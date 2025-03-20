NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Atlanta that includes $2,505,000 guaranteed. His first-year base salary of $1,255,000 is fully guaranteed and carries a $255,000 per-game roster bonus in 2025 and a $340,000 per-game roster bonus in 2026. His 2026 salary carries no guaranteed money, per Over The Cap.

Panthers

Former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle was asked his opinion on former Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence‘s comments saying that he knew he would never win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

“People got their own thoughts and opinions. Obviously, DeMarcus has been there for some years, so that’s just what his thought and opinion (were),” Dowdle said, via The Athletic. “He hasn’t won a Super Bowl in his time there, so I guess he felt like he could never win one.”

Dowdle was asked if he agreed and shared Lawrence’s sentiment.

“I don’t agree or disagree,” he said with a smile.

Dowdle took a one-year incentive-laden deal with Carolina this off-season and plans to test the market once again next year.

“Obviously, running back position hasn’t been valued like that in recent years. It’s kind of still trending (down), which I think is completely wrong. I think running back is one of the most valuable positions on an offense,” Dowdle said. “We were thinking more multiyear deal going into free agency, but it is what it is and it took a turn. I truly believe everything will work out how it’s supposed to work out, though.”

Saints

Katherine Terrell reports the Saints restructured DT Davon Godchaux ‘s contract after acquiring him from the Patriots.

‘s contract after acquiring him from the Patriots. Terrell notes Godchaux will make a base salary of $1.255 million in 2025 and can earn a $50,000 workout bonus, while $3 million of his 2026 salary is guaranteed.

Saints DE Chase Young signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension with New Orleans that includes $27.17 million guaranteed, per Over The Cap

signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension with New Orleans that includes $27.17 million guaranteed, per Over The Cap Young received a $17 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million, $14.83 million and $18 million. His 2025 base salary and $9 million of his 2026 salary are guaranteed at signing, with the remainder guaranteeing at the beginning of the 2026 league year.

He has no guaranteed money in the third year of his deal and has four void years tacked on with $300 million in roster bonuses in those years, which ensure that New Orleans will either release Young or extend him before those are due.