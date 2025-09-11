NFC Notes: Riq Woolen, Terrance Ferguson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers WR Jauan Jennings ‘ MRI on his shoulder injury came back clean and he is considered day-to-day.

‘ MRI on his shoulder injury came back clean and he is considered day-to-day. 49ers recently signed K Eddy Piñeiro said he also had an offer to sign with the Falcons, but elected to join San Francisco, per Matt Maiocco.

said he also had an offer to sign with the Falcons, but elected to join San Francisco, per Matt Maiocco. 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne inked a one-year contract worth up to $2.25 million with the 49ers, including a $414,375 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.38 million, of which $1.255 million is guaranteed. The veteran also can earn up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay vowed to get second-round TE Terrance Ferguson more involved in the offense moving forward.

“Ferguson is going to be a factor for us. We’ve got to be able to figure out a way to get him involved,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He had the groin injury where he missed a bunch of time. That type of game, felt like that was going to be the best approach. Obviously, great having Higbee back. I think Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen have both improved tremendously, and Ferguson is a guy that’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald didn’t commit to keeping CB Riq Woolen in the starting lineup, saying “We’ll see” when asked. Macdonald did go on to add Woolen has been responding well to the feedback after struggling in Week 1: “He’s great. We had a similar conversation last year.” (Curtis Crabtree)

didn’t commit to keeping CB in the starting lineup, saying “We’ll see” when asked. Macdonald did go on to add Woolen has been responding well to the feedback after struggling in Week 1: “He’s great. We had a similar conversation last year.” (Curtis Crabtree) Regarding second-round S Nick Emmanwori who sprained his ankle, Macdonald said the team will see how his injury responds over the coming days before making a decision this weekend on whether to place him on injured reserve and sideline him the minimum four games. (Crabtree)