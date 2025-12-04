NFC Notes: Riq Woolen, Tutu Atwell, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

When looking ahead to next offseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic writes he could see the 49ers making wide receiver a priority position to address if Brandon Aiyuk , Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are off the team.

, and are off the team. Barrows likes Washington WR Denzel Boston and Louisville WR Chris Bell as prospects who could go in the early rounds.

and Louisville WR as prospects who could go in the early rounds. Barrows wonders if HC Kyle Shanahan would be interested in Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who is an impending free agent. Barrows could see Pitts fitting into Shanahan’s “big slot” role.

would be interested in Falcons TE who is an impending free agent. Barrows could see Pitts fitting into Shanahan’s “big slot” role. Although WR Jacob Cowing told Barrows three weeks ago that he was close to being fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Barrows points out that there is currently no room for a receiver on the active roster.

told Barrows three weeks ago that he was close to being fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Barrows points out that there is currently no room for a receiver on the active roster. Barrows mentions LB Fred Warner‘s injury typically comes with a 16-week recovery timeline. The wildcard round would be 13 weeks post-injury, so the deeper the 49ers advance, the greater the chances of getting Warner back.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay recently commented that they still haven’t activated WR Tutu Atwell because of “roster management.” When asked about Atwell, McVay said he would like to find a way to get Atwell involved.

“I love Tutu. Love everything he’s about,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the LA Times. “Would like to be able to figure out a way to get him going and get him involved and if that fits for the collective relative to the 48, there’s a lot of factors in that.”

McVay admitted that there are factors behind their decision to keep Atwell on injured reserve that are out of the receiver’s control.

“There’s a lot of layers to it, some of which he just has no control over and that’s the unfortunate thing,” McVay said. “But we want to be able to figure out how to get him up.”

Rams WR Xavier Smith said Atwell has been invaluable with his development as a return specialist.

“So when it’s my turn,” Smith said. “I just want to kind of follow those same footsteps and do it just as good as he does.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen recorded his first interception of the season in Week 13’s win over the Vikings after losing the No. 2 role earlier this season. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald credited Woolen for being a great teammate throughout the season.

“Want to make sure that we’re giving him the proper credit on how he’s played this year,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson. “He’s the person that has done it every day and had the attitude that he’s had. You have to make a decision that you’re going to have the intent that you have on a daily basis, whether it’s how you prepare, how you practice every day, and Riq’s done that. He’s doing a tremendous job. He’s had a great attitude, he’s been a great teammate.”