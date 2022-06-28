NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Jameis Winston

Buccaneers

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall expects the Falcons to keep both centers Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman on the final roster even though neither plays any other positions. The two are competing for the starting job.

Kendall notes Falcons RT Kaleb McGary will have to hold off veteran OL Germain Ifedi for the starting job. If he loses it, he could be an option at left guard if 2021 third-rounder Jalen Mayfield continues to struggle.

Ifedi and fellow veteran free-agent signing Elijah Wilkinson both have experience at tackle and guard, Kendall points out, which could come in handy if there are injuries or under-performance.

Saints

Saints WR Jarvis Landry had high praise of QB Jameis Winston for being a leader of the team and making the effort to put his previous struggles behind him.

“Look, I don’t see nobody else out here. This guy’s the last one. That’s who he is,” said Landry, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “That’s something you want at that position and a part of your team. He’s a leader, man… Just the conversations that we had, the intent that he’s putting behind the things that he’s saying.”

Winston feels that New Orleans is building an “electric” atmosphere and is eager for the opportunity to start.

“This team that we’re building is electric, so I’m just excited about that,” said Winston. “I’m happy for the opportunity that was presented to me, and I look forward to really building on that opportunity and taking advantage of it.”

Saints RB Mark Ingram is happy that Winston is their quarterback and thinks he is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

“He’s the man. I’m happy he’s our Q,” Ingram said. “He’s just a great dude, man — great quarterback, great leader, super talented. I’m excited for the year he’s gonna have. He still has like a super chip on his shoulder. He wants to improve, he wants to get better, he wants to be the best. That’s the mindset that a lot of us have in this locker room.”