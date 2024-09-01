NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Bears, Eagles, Packers

Bears

The Bears added first-round WR Rome Odunze despite having WR D.J. Moore and WR Keenan Allen on the roster already. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus loves Odunze’s versatility and believes he can do what their stars do.

“I think he’s very capable of doing all those things [that Moore and Allen contribute]. I do,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I’ve said that before. He can chunk a lot of information.

“We are able to move those guys around … that’s really going to be beneficial to our scheme.”

Bears receivers coach Chris Beatty wants Odunze to try and take the veteran’s jobs and he described Odunze’s gritty personality.

“We just talked about that …hey, don’t get comfortable being in that role,” Beatty added. “Like, you should be trying to take these guys’ spot.”

“I think we got to a point now where [Odunze is] able to take a jump because he can play multiple spots. I think he’s got the mentality — he wants to learn. But he’s got some dog. He’s a quiet dog. He’s not one of those guys that’s woofing really loud. But when it comes time to get that bone he’s gonna make sure he’s in there to get it. He’s gonna make sure he can capitalize on all his opportunities.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he will attempt to react differently to calls by the referees that he disagrees with this coming season.

“All of us, the moment we stop growing and trying to grow in our profession and grow as people, as players, as coaches is the moment you might as well not be doing it anymore,” Sirianni told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. ”So we’re constantly trying to evolve everything that we do to — you go through adversity and you think about, ‘What can I do better in adversity?’ You go through good times and you think about, ‘What can I do better?” Everything is always in a constant evaluation of yourself. That’s accountability. To point out a specific thing, I mean, I’ve worked a lot on a lot of different things just to make sure that I’m being the best head coach that I possibly can be.”

Sirianni added that he will attempt to have a better demeanor on the sideline along with more positive reactions towards officials.

“You know, one thing that I read when I was reading a leadership book this offseason was if you want everyone around you to have accountability and you want yourself to have accountability, then you fussing at the refs is not — it’s almost like, ‘Hey, this happened, so I’m going to blame that,’ Sirianni continued. “When I read that, I was like, ‘Yeah, that hit me some sort of way.’ When I think about me with a referee potentially on the sideline and I complain about a call, is that really sending the right message to the rest of the team as far as our accountability goes? Again, when something goes wrong, the answer should be how do we fix this and what are the solutions, as opposed to looking for a scapegoat, I guess to say, is how I read it in the book. That hit me a certain way because with our core values being what they are — our connect, our accountability, our toughness, our detail — with our core values being that and accountability being such a big one, I looked at that as — that doesn’t mean I’m going to be perfect. I already know that. But that’s definitely on my mind.”

Packers

Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia mentioned they did plenty of research on K Brayden Narveson‘s college film before claiming him: “He’s got a great body, he’s strong and he had a really good preseason.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)