NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, D.J. Reed, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Rome Odunze said that his eyes are set on earning a second contract in the NFL after being selected in the top 10 in 2024.

“That moment is an awesome moment and something you definitely want to cherish,” Odunze said, via Bears Wire. “But you know, people sign more than one contract in the NFL, so I want to keep continuing to put that work in and continue to keep the mindset that got me to the NFL and carried me to where I want to be when I’m done with the game.”

Odunze added that he’s gotten some extra work in this off-season with QB Caleb Williams.

“We worked out a couple times. I actually worked out with Caleb and some of the guys on Tuesday, so we got a few in,” Odunze said.

Bears WR coach Antwaan Randle El has been working with Odunze this off-season on hand positioning and being more violent at the line of scrimmage.

“He’s big on my stance and my arm swing,” Odunze said. “He wants me swinging my arms like through every break, which I have heard before, but not to the extent that he’s talking about. And being loaded in every stance. I have a naturally kind of upright stance. So he wants me more loaded or ready to snap off the ball every single time.”

Lions

Veteran CB D.J. Reed signed on with the Lions this offseason as an unrestricted free agent following his time with the Jets. Reed thinks Detroit has established a strong defensive secondary.

“It’s what I thought it was,” Reed said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “It’s the reason why Kerby (Joseph) and Brian Branch — you could arguably say that they’re the 1A safeties. You could argue that they are both the best safeties in the NFL right now. And when you see them work day in and day out, it makes sense. And even working with Amik (Robertson), you can see why he’s the best nickel or one of the best nickels, just with the way he communicates, the way he approaches every day, and the way he works.”

Reed said he received great feedback from CB Terrion Arnold on ways he can improve, while second-year CB Ennis Rakestraw is also looking good in their offseason program.

“And TA (Terrion Arnold) right now— same thing. He hit me up a couple of days ago when I was practicing and was basically watching my film for me and telling me what I need to work on, and he was correct too with what he emphasized I need to work on. So, the next day, I went and worked on that. So, we got a good group, bro. Ennis (Rakestraw Jr.) has been balling his [butt] off. He had a great day (last Friday), so our whole DB room is full of dogs.”

Reed said he’s open to giving younger players advice, but points out he’s asking more questions to players who have spent more time in Detroit’s system.

“I’m more of a kind of show what I do, and if you pick off it, if you got questions, I got you,” Reed said. “But I’m new here, so I’m not going to just come here and just tell people what works. It’s like someone comes to me or asks me a question, and vice versa. I ask them questions. I’m new here, so they really know more than me as far as the playbook and experience, so I’m really asking them more questions than they’re asking me right now.”

Packers

Green Bay moved on from CB Jaire Alexander this offseason after the two sides couldn’t agree on a revised contract for the season. Despite losing a former All-Pro, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is confident in their remaining CB options because of their versatility and experience.

“We have three guys that have combined started over 90 games in the National Football League and I feel really good about those three guys and the versatility they bring,” Gutekunst said, via CheeseheadTV. “All three guys are able to play inside out and outside.”

“There’s not many teams in this league that probably have three guys they feel really good about. We do.”

Behind the starters, Gutekunst is looking forward to seeing the depth pieces step up for the last few roster spots.

“Between Kalen King, Kamal Hadden and Micah Robinson, I think there’s going to be some really good competition for the backend of the roster (at cornerback). I’m excited to give those guys that opportunity to see.”