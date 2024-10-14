NFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Cole Kmet, David Montgomery, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When Bears LS Scott Daly was injured in Week 6 and ruled out of the game, TE Cole Kmet had to step in as the emergency long snapper. Kmet said his “biggest nightmare came true” when he had to enter the game in that spot but reflected on why he learned how to be a long snapper to begin with.

“I remember my dad, me and my brother would be messing around doing it in the backyard all the time, and it was just kind of a more-you-can-do thing, thinking if you ever needed to make a team, if you’re a guy that’s the 54 or 55 guy and they’re deciding between two guys, having that ability is going to keep you on the roster for those type of things,” Kmet said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Obviously I’m not in that position right now, but that was kind of the mindset of learning how to do it and I wanted to play in the NFL one day and that was kind of the thing behind it. It paid off today, I guess. I was glad I could just help out where I could.”

Lions

The Lions signed RB David Montgomery to a two-year extension one night before rushing for two touchdowns at Dallas. Montgomery spoke on his appreciation for the new deal and his desire to remain in Detroit.

“Yeah, I was definitely excited to know that we were able to get that done,” Montgomery said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “Just knowing that I’ll be in a place where I feel that I’m wanted and I’m able to showcase what I can really do. I’m really appreciative. I’m so blessed that God has enabled me to be in a position where I can give him the glory for the things he’s granted me with. I’m just happy that I can be here the next few years.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell talked about how important Montgomery is to their team and how he cannot see themselves without him.

“It was something that we felt like was the right thing to do,” Campbell added. “He’s playing at a highly productive level, and he’s somebody that we want here long term, and we just wanted to make it happen. . . . We didn’t see ourselves a year or two from now not having ‘5′ with us. We just didn’t see it. It didn’t make sense. He’s too much like us. He’s too much a part of us. He’s everything we’re looking for, and we’re not going to just let that guy leave, so I’m glad he’s here to stay.”

Packers

After a short leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, Packers WR Romeo Doubs returned to action in Week 6 and hauled in two touchdowns. Doubs felt good getting back into the swing of things and focusing solely on football.

“I was able to get back to my regular self, you know?” Doubs said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Despite what was going on, I just had to do the best of my ability, just limiting those distractions, and ultimately, it paid off.”

“Yeah, I’m good, man. I’m just ready to be a ballplayer, try to move past whatever has happened and just get back to our winning culture like Green Bay has always been.”