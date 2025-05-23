NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay highly praised second-round DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, saying he’s “very explosive” off the edge and is confident they’ll be able to “maximize” his abilities.

“He’s very explosive bending around the corner,” McClay said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s got length to be able to engage with tackles, but his array of moves and his determination, leadership and who he is, we’re going to maximize that. He wants to be the best of the best and he’s going to do that, and he’s going to bring others with him. He’s got skill plus that drive.”

Ezeiruaku is open to playing wherever he’s asked and will line up as an interior rusher if needed.

“I’m coming here to work and do whatever the coaches ask me to do,” Ezeiruaku said. “If they ask me to stand up or play over the top of the guard on some type of passing situation, or stand up and be on the edge, I’ll do that to the best of my ability.”

As for third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr.‘s recovery from a torn ACL, the rookie cornerback said he’s taking things slowly and is predominantly running in a straight line.

“Right now I can pretty much do everything,” Revel said. “I’m running straight line. Cutting, haven’t got too much into that. Just trying to take it day by day, trying to take it slow.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team was looking for a starting option at quarterback during free agency, which led them to sign QB Russell Wilson.

“We’re going to look for the best player available that can help us win games in ’25,” Schoen said, via ESPN. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

New York signed QB Jameis Winston as a potential spot-starter and high-level backup as they get rookie QB Jaxson Dart up to speed.

“Again, we went through all these scenarios before the day started, what we were going to do at 3 and then at what point we thought it would make sense where it was important for us to hold on to pick 65,” Schoen later said. “I’m glad we were able to hold on to that.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked about the team receiving the earliest possible bye week as well as playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

“It is interesting having the short week in Week 2 after we play Washington, followed up by a Week 5 bye, but we’ll adjust to it,” LaFleur said on the team’s YouTube channel. “It’s interesting, you have a real quick turnaround in Week 2 getting a Thursday night game against a really talented Washington Commanders team, and then we have an early bye, which is kind of weird after that Thursday night game, but it is what it is.”