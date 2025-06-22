NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn raved about new S Will Harris‘ versatility and experience at multiple defensive positions.

“Will’s got a unique background, because of his experience at corner. And so, what does that look like to leave him outside at corner where it’s a safety spot and you can play some different techniques,” Quinn said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “Can he play over a slot? So, the fact that he’s done those jobs in the NFL, that’s a big deal.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton is entering the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2024. Guyton said he learned how to take care of his body as a rookie.

“I think that I figured out a lot about what I need to do to take care of my body, to be able to play at a high level,” Guyton said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “Also, following the guys that have came before me and understanding that the routine is very important. I feel like I learned a lot.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said OC Klayton Adams and OL coach Conor Riley have done well structuring a system that fits Guyton, who hasn’t missed any time in their offseason program.

“I think some of the new things that come from Klayton and Conor Riley really fit him,” Schottenheimer said. “He hasn’t played offensive line a whole lot. Then he played right tackle for Oklahoma. Then he played left tackle [for the Cowboys], and it’s obviously a premier position, and he missed quite a lot of time in training camp. He has not missed a day [this offseason program]. He was one of the first guys back in the building. It reminds me a ton of Jalen Tolbert in Year 1. He was up and down as a high draft pick and didn’t have a great first year. J.T. was one of the first guys back in the building, and Tyler Guyton was one of the first guys back in the building. He understands just how important this year is for him, and not just for him, but for this football team.”

Guyton is focused on learning from the mistakes he committed as a rookie and feels he still has “a lot to prove.”

“I mean, of course, there’s gonna be ebbs and flows, but I understand that it already happened and it’s in the past, and I’m gonna move forward from it and learn from my mistakes,” Guyton said. “I have a lot to prove. I have a lot to work on. I didn’t do too good last season, and I want to do better. I want to be the guy that can be depended on. … I just feel like I had a lot to prove and I needed to work on things, and getting in here earlier was the way I was gonna do it. … I’m not going to make any excuses. I just didn’t play as good as I needed to last year. You know I’m coming with a different attitude this year to become a better player.”

Giants

Russell Wilson enters the season as the Giants’ incumbent starting quarterback, but will also be playing as a mentor to first-round QB Jaxson Dart. Wilson said he wants to be supportive of all his new teammates.

“I’ve always viewed it as you’re always trying to be the best version of you, and then you’re always giving back to everybody else,” Wilson said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I think that it’s not just about one teammate, it’s about all the teammates. It’s about everybody in the building. It’s about from all the way to the quarterback room, to the receivers, to the running backs, to the tight ends, to the O-line, and the relationship there, all the way to the defensive line, to the corners, and all the way to the training room. … So it’s like, to me, it’s all inclusive, and that’s always the approach.”

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson said Wilson gives them a quarterback who can “command everything.”

“We haven’t had a quarterback that’s going to command everything, and you know exactly what you want,” Robinson said. “[Wilson] has been great.”

Wilson doesn’t think Dart’s addition brings any added pressure to succeed.

“No, it doesn’t change anything at all,” Wilson said. “I think the biggest thing is for me is just being my best every day, leading. I always think about just leading everybody, just leading every room, every moment, every time I get to step between the white lines and the opportunity of that.”