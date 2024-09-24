NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Detroit knocked off the Cardinals 20-13 to move to 2-1 on the season but WR Amon-Ra St. Brown believes the offense needs to improve to better compliment the level the defense is playing at.

“Our defense is playing great. I feel like we, as an offense, got to put more points on the board . . . It’s nice to get a win, but we feel like as an offense we can get a lot better,” St. Brown said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “A lot of room for improvement and we will get better. I don’t think we’re too worried, but we’ve got to keep improving.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, tests confirmed a low ankle sprain for Lions TE Sam LaPorta. He is currently considered day-to-day with the injury.

Packers

Green Bay won their second straight game with QB Malik Willis filling in for injured QB Jordan Love. Packers HC Matt LaFleur continues to rave about how impressive it is for Willis to perform at this level with such little time to prepare.

“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in this short period of time,” LaFleur said., via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “People can’t fathom it. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this.”

Green Bay WR Christian Watson treated their matchup against Willis’ old team as a revenge game even if Willis said it was just another game.

“Hearing him talk about his situation and everything — for me, I was talking to other wideouts earlier in the game — I don’t care if he doesn’t think it’s a revenge game, I’m going out there and playing for him,” Watson added. “I want him to be able to go out there and win this thing considering his situation. I know that he’s always going to be humble and remain his character that he is.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold confirmed that he’s getting an MRI on his knee but said that it’s feeling good.

“It’s good, and that’s as much as I’m gonna say about that,” Darnold said, via PFT.

Test results on Darnold’s knee showed a knee bruise and no structural damage. He is not expected to miss any time. (Dianna Russini)