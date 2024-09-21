NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

Lions TE Sam LaPorta isn’t off to the best start following a tremendous rookie campaign. LaPorta isn’t worried about his stats and knows the moments will come when they lean on him to make big plays.

“Only Week 3, so looking forward to a long, healthy season and a lot of wins,” LaPorta said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “It’s great that we have a really creative offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in general, so I know they’re going to find ways to spread the ball around. Some games, targets might find you. Sometimes, they may not. If I can help contribute with a couple of catches, it’s great. If not and we still win, that’s awesome.”

Detroit OC Ben Johnson commented on LaPorta’s usage and made it clear how important it is to keep all playmakers engaged.

“We have a bunch of unselfish guys that, they play hard for each other,” Johnson added. “Having been a former receiver coach, I am very conscious of those guys wanting to be involved, but, at the same time, as a staff, if we do this thing right, it’s exactly – (Amon-Ra) St. Brown has an off game, alright? LaPorta has an off-game, maybe. (Jameson Williams) Jamo – we just cycle that around, and so we just don’t want a drought for an extended period of time with anybody.”

After a home loss to Tampa Bay, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready for redemption in their first road game of the season.

“I think it’s the perfect time for us to go on the road,” St. Brown said. “We kind of fell short last week at home. You hate to lose any games at home, you have to protect home turf, but first away game everyone traveling together and being together for most of the day Saturday, and then the game is kind of early Sunday.”

Packers

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans thinks recently promoted RB Chris Brooks can “definitely help” their running game.

“I think he’s got a skill-set that can definitely help us in the backfield,” Sirmans said, via Bill Huber of FanNation.

Huber notes Brooks is rated as one of the most elusive running backs with at least 19 carries during his time with the Dolphins last season. Brooks thinks being decisive and running hard helps lead to breaking tackles.

“I think the key to making that happen, I would say, is being decisive,” Brooks said. “I’d like to say picking the knees up and running hard.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes Brooks’ experience in Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel‘s system helped him learn their offense.

“I think it’s helped him pick it up a little bit faster,” LaFleur said. “He’s a very serious guy about ball, and I love his running style. He runs with a good forward lean, he’s got great body control, he can stick his foot in the ground and he’s one of those one-cut runners. I think he’s really intelligent, so he’s picked up our protections no problem. I’m excited about him.”

LaFleur on QB Jordan Love ‘s status: “There’s definitely a lot that’s up to him. You don’t want to put anybody in that position, but he’s doing everything in his power. He wants to be out there more than anybody. We’ll work through it, we’ll give it up till game time, and we’ll see.” (Ryan Wood)

‘s status: “There’s definitely a lot that’s up to him. You don’t want to put anybody in that position, but he’s doing everything in his power. He wants to be out there more than anybody. We’ll work through it, we’ll give it up till game time, and we’ll see.” (Ryan Wood) Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers ruled out OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and listed CB Carrington Valentine (ankle) as doubtful for Week 3.

Vikings