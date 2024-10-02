NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said rookie QB Jayden Daniels isn’t getting lucky and has worked hard to be successful.

“I don’t think — it’s not any magic that’s going into this. I know that’s hard to say. But he absolutely works his ass off,” Quinn said, via the team’s YouTube. “I would say that, No. 1. [H]e really puts in the work. So when the game time comes, there’s a confidence that comes from that.”

Quinn said Daniels has the support of the locker room and they are trying to figure out how to best pair their offensive options with him.

“They really support the hell out of him,” Quinn said. “And featuring players with the things that he can do well — which Jayden can do a lot of things well — but finding those things that the other receivers can do well, different routes, different spots, I think that’s some of this.”

Quinn reiterated how Daniels has proven to have an extremely strong work ethic.

“But to think he would start like this, no, I don’t think anybody would’ve said that. But what I would say is, if you’re around him, you feel his work ethic. There’s no magic pixie dust that we’re throwing into him. It is absolutely grinding, working, and a lot of confidence comes from that because he can enter the game knowing he put the work in.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Kellen Moore said the largest offensive issue they are looking to correct is figuring things out from a “rhythm and a timing” perspective.

“Ultimately, I think from a rhythm and a timing standpoint, I think for us, we’ve just got to continue to grow and evolve with that. It starts with me as far as play calling, sequencing, building better rhythm as an offense,” Moore said, via Zach Berman.

Moore said they need to be more productive in the red zone and on cleaner on third downs.

“I think we’ve moved it fine for the most part. The stats will tell you we’re moving it okay. We’ve just got to finish in the red zone. We’ve got to put ourselves in more manageable and cleaner third-down situations. That goes back to first and second down. I think we’ve got some great opportunities to grow because there is some production there, and we’re excited where we can take this thing.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio stated that second-round CB Cooper DeJean is almost ready to play nickel over CB Avonte Maddox . (Brooks Kubena)

stated that second-round CB is almost ready to play nickel over CB . (Brooks Kubena) Fangio also implied S Sydney Brown‘s practice window will open after the bye week. (Olivia Reiner)

Giants

The Giants didn’t re-sign RB Saquon Barkley during free agency after he rose out of their price range. Barkley stated they were never a legitimate option despite being his top landing spot from the jump.

“On this side, in my life and in reality, the Giants really never were actually in play the second time. . . when they could have been the whole time,” Barkley said, via the Dan Patrick Show.