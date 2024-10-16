NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall returned to practice Monday after being the victim of a shooting that nearly took his life. San Francisco fourth-round WR Jacob Cowing spoke on how much Pearsall’s return means to them and how the event has changed the way Cowing approaches life.

“It meant everything,” Cowing said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “All the adversity that’s kind of been thrown at him in the past few months and just for him to overcome everything and for him to fight and to grind to get back into football shape … it was just a great feeling for everybody to see him put that helmet back on, put that jersey back on and for him to go out there and be part of the team.”

“Life’s too short. You never know when your time’s done here on this planet. I think it was a big, huge eye-opener for me to just continue to reach out to family and friends. You never know when your life is done, so just cherish each and every moment.”

Cardinals

When asked about his performance so far this season, Cardinals OC Drew Petzing feels they have been “a little inconsistent” through the first six weeks.

“I think it’s been a little inconsistent,” Petzing said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “That’s the key. I’m always going to say my playcalling is how we roll as an offense. So when we are rolling I take a lot of pride in that. I also have to give a lot of credit to the players and their execution. When we’re not, I have to look at myself and say, ‘What can we do better?’ As you look throughout our first six games, I think we have to clean up the inconsistency, and that starts with me as a playcaller.”

Petzing wouldn’t elaborate on the details of where he’d like to improve, but it’s his goal to be more consistent overall as an offense.

“I’d like every play to work,” Petzing said. “That’s certainly one of my goals. But at the end of the day, I think there are areas where, ‘Hey I could be a little bit better here or a little more consistent there.'”

Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the concussion protocol. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Although WR Puka Nacua and OL Steve Avila are nearing returns from injured reserve, Rams HC Sean McVay doesn’t expect either of them to play or practice for their Week 7 game against the Raiders. McVay highlighted their desire to get those two back on the field when they are ready.

“Exactly what that timeline is… Reggie (Scott) and his group are working tirelessly to get those guys back,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “And so we’ll be really excited when that window of opportunity opens up for those guys to start to practice, and then to figure out what does it look like for them to be implemented back into potentially competing and doing their thing for us.”

McVay noted WR Cooper Kupp will not practice Monday but he will have a high-workload session to determine whether he can return. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

will not practice Monday but he will have a high-workload session to determine whether he can return. (Jourdan Rodrigue) McVay announced QB Matthew Stafford is “doing great and he’s not going to miss any time” following some back soreness. (Gary Klein)

is “doing great and he’s not going to miss any time” following some back soreness. (Gary Klein) Regarding OL Joseph Noteboom, McVay mentioned he will work with trainers to determine whether they should open his practice window from the injured reserve. (Rodrigue)