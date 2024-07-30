NFC Notes: Spencer Burford, Drake Jackson, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers Spencer Burford has a broken right hand and is working with the team to decide if surgery will be necessary, with HC Kyle Shanahan noting he could miss two or three weeks of team drills. ( has a broken right hand and is working with the team to decide if surgery will be necessary, with HCnoting he could miss two or three weeks of team drills. ( Nick Wagoner

49ers DE Drake Jackson will not return to practice during training camp with a knee injury. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

will not return to practice during training camp with a knee injury. (Jennifer Lee Chan) San Francisco fourth-round WR Jacob Cowing will be out for around 10 days and fourth-round RB Isaac Guerendo will be out for several weeks. (Lee Chan)

Rams

Throughout the first days of training camp, Rams RB coach Ron Gould has been impressed with how quickly third-round RB Blake Corum is adapting.

“This is something that is earned,” Gould said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “And I think he’s done a fabulous job of coming in, learning the system, and when we’re asking him to go in, he’s ready to go. He’s been a pro’s pro. He’s a young man that is very passionate about the game. He cares, he studies it, he rewrites his notes, he’s asking a lot of a lot of great questions. So these are the things that I’ve seen. And then he’s got in in practice, and he’s executed at a very high level.”

Rams

The Rams have dealt with multiple serious DB injuries through two days of training camp, highlighting it as an area of need before the season. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay kept former CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the table and noted their desire to add a veteran.

“I would never eliminate it,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “I thought he did a really good job. I loved working with Akhello last year and that’s definitely something that you wouldn’t eliminate.”

“There’s a possibility of that. We have some depth right now but being two days in and then having kind of a de-loaded day and then we will turn it back up on Saturday. We’ll look at those things. The thing you want to make sure you don’t do is when you get short on that depth, other guys have to pick up the slack and then it can kind of have an accumulation of some workloads that you want be mindful of. We’ll definitely take that into consideration.”