NFC Notes: Stetson Bennett, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

After an unlikely rise in his rookie season, 49ers QB Brock Purdy proved his first year wasn’t a fluke by leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl. 49ers QB coach Brian Griese touched on Purdy’s growth and how impressed he’s been with their young leader.

“It’s a confidence thing,” Griese said, via Matt Barrows and David Lombardi of The Athletic. “When you first come here, it’s a lot — like what Tanner Mordecai is going through right now, you’re swimming mentally. It’s hard to be assertive and demonstrative and be a leader when you’re thinking a whole lot about your job. I’ve definitely seen Brock grow in those areas.”

“He was put under duress physically and mentally — he was able to go out and play winning football. That piques your interest.”

Cardinals

According to Howard Balzer of the Cards Wire, WR Zay Jones ‘ contract does not have the $2 million in incentives that were previously reported.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. might be working too hard through the offseason workouts: “He’s extremely detailed. He does a lot of extra – probably too much. I’m going to be fighting him about that. … You’ve just got to be smart about it.” (Bob McManaman)

Arizona S Budda Baker wants to stay with the Cardinals next season but understands the business aspect of it: "I honestly believe in controlling what I can control." (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams QB Stetson Bennett stepped away last season to take care of his mental health, and OC Mike LaFleur feels he’s in a good spot to get better this offseason.

“It’s been a pleasure working with him,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I’m not going to get too much into specifics obviously, but he’s in a good place and he is out here. He’s done a great job being a sponge. … He’s come to work every single day focused with the intent of getting better. And that’s all you can ask these guys. Just if their intent is right, which Stetson’s is right now, that’s all you can ask. And it’s definitely shown.”