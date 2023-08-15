NFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, T.J. Hockenson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy notes the addition of veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater could push QB Nate Sudfeld off the roster for the Lions.
- Despite a multitude of challengers, Pouncy writes Lions RB Craig Reynolds remains entrenched as the No. 3 running back.
- At wide receiver, Pouncy points out the two leaders for the last one or two roster spots appear to be Denzel Mims and UDFA rookie Dylan Drummond.
- Pouncy mentions the Lions really like OT Matt Nelson in his role as a jumbo tackle but he’s struggled when playing normal tackle in joint practices and during the preseason. That could leave room for OL Germain Ifedi or Obinna Eze to grab a spot.
- Lions DE Julian Okwara had three sacks in the first preseason game, which Pouncy says could help Detroit get a late-round pick for him in a trade because his position group is so crowded.
- Pouncy points out Lions UDFA CB Starling Thomas has seen a lot of second-string work in camp recently which bodes well for his chances of making the team.
- For now, Pouncy puts S Ifeatu Melifonwu as his last DB on the roster but notes either DB Saivion Smith or Chase Lucas could beat him out still.
- Bridgewater’s contract includes a base salary of $1.55 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, $450,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and an additional $300,000 bonus. There is a void year to spread out the signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell when asked if CB Emmanuel Moseley will be ready for the start of the season: “I don’t know. We’ll see. He’s doing good.” (Colton Pouncy)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman projects the Packers keeping just two running backs on the initial roster again and using practice squad elevations for the No. 3 role. The contenders for that role are Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, and Emmanuel Wilson.
- Packers WR Malik Heath is making a compelling case for a roster spot, per Schneidman, who has him as the sixth and final wideout on the roster.
- Schneidman mentions the injury to TE Tyler Davis could open the door for UDFA rookie FB Henry Pearson to make the team, as Davis was a key special teams contributor.
- On the offensive line, Schneidman has the Packers keeping 10 with G Royce Newman the last one on the roster, which is something that could change as the preseason develops.
- Another rookie UDFA with a good shot to make the team is OLB Brenton Cox Jr., per Schneidman. He has a chance to stick as the sixth edge rusher.
- Packers seventh-round CB Carrington Valentine has been impressive and should make the team even if CB Eric Stokes doesn’t have to start out on the PUP list, according to Schneidman.
- The Packers worked out OL Adrian Ealy, Trevor Reid, and B.J. Wilson, WR Keytaon Thompson, and CB Zane Lewis. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- According to Kevin Seifert, Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson said he developed an ear infection that affected his equilibrium and remains unsure if he will participate in joint practices with the Titans.
