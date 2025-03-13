NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon on a potential contract extension with the team: “I love Chicago. I love everything about it. The people, the history, the team, community. This is where God is telling me to be, this is where I will be. It’s where I want to be. As far as an extension, we’ll see what happens. I’ve got no control over that, but God will.” (Courtney Cronin)

Jonah Jackson on moving to right guard: "My first start in the NFL was actually at right guard against the Chicago Bears. I think I'll do just fine." (Cronin)

The Bears signed DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed, including a $13.5 million signing bonus. His salary is $3 million (guaranteed), and he is also guaranteed $15.5 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, with $13 million guaranteed for skill and cap at signing). He has an additional $2.5 million guaranteed if on the roster by the 3rd day of the 2026 league year, as well as a $1 million 5th day 2027 league year roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

to a three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed, including a $13.5 million signing bonus. His salary is $3 million (guaranteed), and he is also guaranteed $15.5 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, with $13 million guaranteed for skill and cap at signing). He has an additional $2.5 million guaranteed if on the roster by the 3rd day of the 2026 league year, as well as a $1 million 5th day 2027 league year roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson) The Bears signed C Drew Dalman to a deal worth $42 million in base value, with $28 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus. His salaries are $11 million (guaranteed), $11 million (guaranteed for injury, $9.5 million guaranteed for skill, a cap at signing, with $1.5 million more guaranteed if on the roster by the 3rd day of the 2026 league year, and $11 million. He will earn a $45,000 per game active roster bonus annually. (Wilson)

Packers

Matt Schneidman reports that the Packers never made the Seahawks an offer for WR D.K. Metcalf .

. According to Jason Wilde, former Packers WR Davante Adams was open to rejoining the team but was not contacted by Green Bay before he opted to sign with the Rams.

was open to rejoining the team but was not contacted by Green Bay before he opted to sign with the Rams. Tom Silverstein says the team will start Aaron Banks at left guard and move Elgton Jenkins to center.

Vikings

The future of Aaron Rodgers is a big topic of conversation this offseason. Former NFL QB Brett Favre took a similar path after starting his career with the Packers and joining the Jets before ending his career with the Vikings. Favre is encouraging Rodgers to sign with Minnesota.

“By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position,” Favre said, via NFL.com. “They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then.”

Favre has a deeper appreciation for the rivalry between the Packers and Vikings after playing for both organizations.

“Love-hate relationship at its best,” Favre said. “That’s what makes it such a great rivalry. I got to see it from both sides. It made me appreciate both sides even more. If he gets an opportunity, why not?”