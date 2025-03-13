Vikings Planning To Release C Garrett Bradbury

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are planning to release C Garrett Bradbury.

Minnesota signed C Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract this free agency and will move on from Bradbury after six seasons. Pelissero adds they will seek a trade partner first but will release him if they cannot find one.

Pelissero named the Seahawks as a destination before today’s news.

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings will take on a dead cap hit of just over $10 million with $7.6 million in cap savings if he’s a pre-June 1st cut or trade. If they designate Bradbury as a post-June 1st release, Minnesota will take on a little over $3 million in dead cap for 2025 with $14.7 million in cap savings.

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.

In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.