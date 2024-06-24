NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

While first-round QB Caleb Williams has been impressive in the early stages of offseason practices, Bears HC Matt Eberflus specifically mentioned snap cadence as something he wants to see Williams improve.

“I thought today was his best day with [the cadence], actually,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “In the huddle, he was crisp and clear and all those things. I think that just comes with confidence in the playbook that he’s gaining and … kind of finding his own voice with the cadence because that’s definitely something that if you can get going, you can weaponize.”

“You just have to get the reps and get it right. You have to use cadence as a weapon on offense. You can’t just go, ‘Ready, set, hut’ the entire time, right? So, we got to do double counts, we got to do triple counts, we got to do dummy counts, we got to do silent counts — we got to do all the counts that everybody else has in the NFL.”

Lions

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold is already catching the attention of QB Jared Goff after making an interception towards the sideline during OTA’s.

“I was giving him a hard time about missing practice early on, but he had a real injury,” Goff said, via Detroit News. “I was giving him a hard time, so when he made that play I was like, ‘All right, you got me.’ He’s done a good job and he’s been fun to be around, absolutely.”

Arnold has leaned on Goff and is trying to absorb any bit of knowledge that he gives him.

“A guy like that, with veteran experience, a guy knows how to win — I would say he’s one of those guys you can feel comfortable asking any question,” Arnold said. “I like to ask him what he sees when I’m in a certain coverage, what he sees when I’m in this type of look. At the end of the day, if I know what he sees, it’s going to make me that much better.”

In a behind-the-scenes look at the Cardinals’ Draft Day process, video showed GM Monti Ossenfort offering to acquire the No. 24 overall pick from the Cowboys in exchange for the No. 27 and No. 104 overall picks. However, Dallas wound up trading the pick to the Lions.

Packers

Heading into year 10 in the league, Packers DE Preston Smith feels great despite being the only player on the roster above 30.

“Of course, being an older guy, they feel like you start to get fragile and it’s not like that.” Smith said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “I’m like fine wine. I’m getting better with age, as we can see, and I’m just happy to be here. I’m just happy to work with these guys.”

Packers DE Rashan Gary touched on being 100 percent healthy this offseason and not rehabbing from surgery: “Man, it’s a blessing. Having an offseason to do what I need to do, work on parts on my game that I didn’t have time to do last year. It’s very important and crucial to me.” (Zach Kruse)