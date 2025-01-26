NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Brian Schottenheimer, Cam Ward, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels highly praised WR Terry McLaurin for his presence as a teammate, saying he’s a “genuine” person players can lean on for advice.

“The man he is, how genuine he is with everybody. You could go to Terry to talk about almost anything, man,” Daniels said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “He’s there to just sit down and have a conversation with you.”

Washington drafted McClaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft under former HC Jay Gruden, who said the receiver is one of the highest character players he’s ever coached.

“He’s been a great person since he stepped in the door,” Gruden said. “Of all the guys I’ve ever coached, he’s top two or three I’d want on my team as far as accountability, production, leadership, work ethic. Everything you want in a player, he has.”

Daniels talks to McLaurin throughout the week about different looks they can execute on game day.

“We talk throughout the week about different looks, how I view something and how he views stuff,” Daniels said. “Come game day, you don’t really think about it. You just put the ball in the vicinity for Terry to go make a play. Nine times out of 10, he makes them.”

During the first drive against the Eagles, Daniels became the all-time postseason leader in passing yards by a rookie.

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) and another $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle).

Cowboys

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin said in a video that the team made a mistake hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach instead of Colorado HC Deion Sanders.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push. We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played tomorrow. All eyes are on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. . . And [in] a position that we haven’t held in 30 fucking years.”

Irvin went on to say that he doesn’t have a problem with Schottenheimer but that he doesn’t like the idea of promoting someone from the previous staff to the position and has concerns about him being a journeyman around the league.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach,” Irvin continued. “You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about. I know what we needed, They don’t have a curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? . . . How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?… He’s been playing basketball in the NFL. He’s been NBA-ing the NFL. I call that bouncing his ass around to about 15 other teams. We’re about to get our moniker snatched off our backs.”

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda says that the hiring of Schottenheimer was to appease QB Dak Prescott, who was pushing for him to get the positional after HC Mike McCarthy was fired.

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. said he would prefer GM Joe Schoen to draft Miami QB Cam Ward in the first round of the upcoming draft.

“To be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” Tracy told Brandon London of the New York Post. “Just because I think the passing and the running, that’s where the league is shifting to, and just off of Dabes’ offense, we have a whole bunch of quarterback runs and situations where the quarterback has to run. I’m not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can’t run. I just know Cam Ward is the best off of the film. He’s my favorite. Whoever comes in, they’re going to have to be passionate, just because Dabes is passionate. He wants a winner. He wants someone that has that high IQ but is also a leader at the same time.”

Tracy joked that his opinion ultimately likely wouldn’t matter to Schoen and GM Brian Daboll.

“Obviously, my opinion holds zero weight. I do want to put that out there. My opinion holds zero weight,” Tracy laughed.

According to Jordan Raanan, Giants HC Brian Daboll spent time on Friday morning meeting with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders ahead of the Shrine Bowl.