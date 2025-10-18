NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders WR Terry McLaurin hasn’t appeared since Week 3, but the team hasn’t placed him on injured reserve. Washington HC Dan Quinn explained why they’ve refrained from placing McLaurin on the injured list: “You don’t want to go there if (he’s ready) earlier. (Soft tissue injuries) aren’t easy to say two weeks or three weeks.” (Ben Standig)
- Commanders G Sam Cosmi was designated to return from injured reserve at the start of October. Quinn said Cosmi had a “really good week” of practice, and their staff discussed his possible return for Week 7 on Friday night, via John Keim.
- Commanders WR Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a heel injury. When asked about his availability for Sunday’s game, Samuel responded: “We’ll just have to see… [It’s] aggravating for sure.” (Keim) Samuel was later ruled out for Week 7.
- Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury called G Chris Paul one of the “best communicators” he’s ever coached: “He’s one of the best communicators on the O-line that I’ve ever been around. … He’s been a real pleasant surprise this season in how he’s stepped up.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys WR George Pickens has made a big impact in Dallas’ offense and is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas QB Dak Prescott said he plans on speaking with owner Jerry Jones about retaining Pickens past this season: “I’ve been a little busy, but I will. … When I run into him in that time of privacy, I’ll make sure.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown has yet to make his 2025 debut due to a knee injury. When asked about Overshown’s possible return, Jones said they don’t want to push him but they need him to get back: “We don’t want to really, really, really push that but we need him yesterday. He’s an outstanding player …You’re talking about a good influence on the team.” (Todd Archer)
- As for Dallas’ defensive struggles, Jones took blame for having three different defensive coordinators in as many seasons: “It’s going to get work. It has room for improvement. You can tweak defenses and make dramatic difference. … We’ve had three different coordinators over the last three years. That’s my fault. … I think our defense will improve and it will improve to the level of preventing some scoring.” (Machota)
- Jones expressed confidence in DC Matt Eberflus: “He will get there. He’s trying to eliminate those explosive plays. … We know Eberflus. … What you really want more than anything is at times like these, you don’t want people that break and run. You want them to hang in, stick in there, look pragmatically, make the adjustment if necessary, but do it begrudgingly because Flus has a plan. It hasn’t worked. It always looks bad when it doesn’t work. … If you can’t take that, you can’t coach in the NFL.”
Giants
- The Giants officially ruled out LB Swayze Bozeman (Ankle), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Hamstring), and C John Michael Schmitz (Concussion) from Week 7, via Dan Salomone.
- New York also listed DL Chauncey Golston (Neck) and WR Darius Slayton (Hamstring) as doubtful, while OLB Abdul Carter (Hamstring) and OLB Victor Dimukeje (Pec) are questionable.
