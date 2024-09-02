NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Jason Licht, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht gives credit to HC Todd Bowles for the way their new roster has continued to take shape following their Super Bowl victory with QB Tom Brady, who has since retired and will begin his career as a commentator this season.

“One thing [about] Todd [Bowles] and his coaches – they’re not afraid to play young guys and they love to develop young guys,” Licht said, via BucsWire.com. “That makes our job – my job – really easy because we love young talent. We don’t love getting rid of older guys, that’s not the point. It’s [that] we want what’s best for the football team. . we’re very happy with the way it’s worked, and now, we’re hoping to win this year, too.”

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay won the NFC South in 2023 and a postseason game which led to a $100 million extension for QB Baker Mayfield. Buccaneers QB coach Thad Lewis believes Mayfield will improve even further this season.

“[Now] he’s moving in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield and making plays on the run, which I think is one of his best attributes,” Lewis said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “That makes the defense [play more honest, with] an extra guy they got to cover that they don’t account for. … I was like, ‘OK, cool. You’re taking that next step.'”

Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht reiterated the belief that he’s different from a year ago and discussed how important that’s been for the team.

“He was very focused last year,” Licht added. “There’s just a little bit different gleam in his eye, and I think a little bit maybe has to do [with the fact] that he’s a father now. This is not saying he wasn’t mature, but he just seems to [have] a little bit more to prove, which I’d love to see. I love when people say things about him and doubt him — it energizes this entire team.”

Saints

Jordan Schultz reports that free agent WR Jahcour Pearson , the XFL’s 2023 receiving leader, is working out with the Saints today.

, the XFL’s 2023 receiving leader, is working out with the Saints today. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Panthers CB Shemar Bartholomew was the most claimed player on waivers on Wednesday. Yates adds the Chargers, Saints, and Chiefs also put a claim in.