NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Jerry Jones, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay lost its sixth of the last seven games in Week 16 after dropping a crucial divisional game to the Panthers. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t worried about the team’s confidence but admitted they have to execute better if they want to win the NFC South.

“The biggest thing is our confidence is good, camaraderie is good and that’s high but that’s not enough right now,” Bowles said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s the execution that we’re lacking and missing a few things here or there. We shot ourselves in the foot enough today to lose this ballgame by three. And we understand that . . . we definitely understand that. We’ve got to take it one day at a time and, again, I think the guys are accountable, the coaches are accountable. We’re going to load up, we’re going to come back Monday and hopefully in two weeks we get a chance to see them again and play for something.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has struggled with his recovery from a foot injury this season, which comes after signing him to a four-year, $90 million extension in August. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said he has no regrets about signing Bland to his new contract: “He’s been everything you could ask. … He’s thumbs up.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland has struggled with his recovery from a foot injury this season, which comes after signing him to a four-year, $90 million extension in August. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said he has no regrets about signing Bland to his new contract: "He's been everything you could ask. … He's thumbs up." (Jon Machota)

As for Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach, Jones said he's been "outstanding" and enjoys the philosophy he's instilling on the roster: "He's had an outstanding year. … He's technically as sound as you can draw up. We really like his philosophy of how to play football. We've had some adversity this year, he's met it head on. … Bottom line is, I'm very pleased with his first year as coach. He's the busiest guy in town. Not only is he calling the plays, but at the same time he's had the kind of challenges that you can't draw up, relative to the team, relative to individual issues on the team, relative to some of the setbacks that we've had. He's had it all. … Boy, he's made progress, and we've got a great future ahead." (Machota)

Jones takes responsibility for Dallas' failures this season: "There's no question. There's no manning up or anything. I know exactly who is ultimately responsible. I've always had that because I've always had the responsibility. I take it real serious. And more importantly, there is accountability in a very, very big way. I've got to live with when we're out of money and we want to sign a player and we don't have any money left under the (salary) cap. I have to live with that." (Machota)

Schottenheimer thinks DC Matt Eberflus moving to the coaches’ booth during games will help their defense “adjust faster,” per Todd Archer.

Giants

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka played it coy when asked if they’d repeat last week’s run-heavy gameplan that was used to try and shield first-round QB Jaxson Dart from Vikings DC Brian Flores‘ defense: “Every week is different. Whatever we can take advantage of … Whatever gives us the best chances to win the game, that’s what we’ll try to do.” (Jordan Raanan)