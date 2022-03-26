NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Rumors recently arose that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was attempting to force a trade to the Dolphins, yet Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee that he hasn’t heard anything substantial regarding any trade involving Brady.

“I haven’t heard anything to corroborate any of that, honestly,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Look, rumors happen and sometimes I am a part of them so I can’t make fun of all rumors, that’s what drives all of us. This one doesn’t make any sense. Brady is under contract with the Bucs, they have said definitively he’s not going anywhere. Plus, if I remember correctly, he did recruit a couple of guys to sign back with Tampa, including his buddy Leonard Fournette, including Chris Godwin, including several other free agents and is he really going to – Ryan Jensen came back – is he really going to do that and bail? Plus, if we remember correctly, there was kind of a tampering thing that was part of the Brian Flores lawsuit involving the Miami Dolphins. So, after all of this, after that allegation – which has not been proven – do the Dolphins then get him? None of this makes sense to me.”

Falcons

New Falcons QB Marcus Mariota said playing under HC Arthur Smith was a big factor in his decision to sign with Atlanta.

“Loyalty is very important to me,” Mariota said, via Rob DeMello of KHON. “It’s something that we all live off of here in Hawaii and Art has been somebody that’s been in my corner for a long time. And I appreciate everything he’s done for me. And I’m just excited. I’m excited for this opportunity, I’m excited to be a part of this organization. And just looking forward to getting out there.”

Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com mentions that Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore and Georgia WR George Pickens could be good fits for the Falcons at wide receiver in the second round of the draft.

Saints

Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner has recently met with the Saints and the Giants . ( Aditi Kinkhabwala

The Saints had their defensive backs coaches in attendance of Missouri DB Akayleb Evans‘ Pro Day. (Tony Pauline)

Pro Day. (Tony Pauline) Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said signing with the Saints was among his top three choices this offseason along with the Packers and Kansas City. (Herbie Teope)

said signing with the Saints was among his top three choices this offseason along with the Packers and Kansas City. (Herbie Teope) Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton said he had a virtual meeting with the Saints following his Pro Day. (Pete Sampson)