NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Azeez Ojulari, Tre’Davious White, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

With the trade deadline looming on November 4th, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort mentioned they’ve had discussions with teams but will only make a move for a player who’s a good fit.

“We’ve been involved in a number of talks with teams and will continue to be,” Ossenfort said, via ArizonaSports 98.7 FM. “As with anything, there’s a lot that goes into a trade. Players have to be available from other teams and then next it has to be a fit for us and then the cost of doing a move. You’ve got to check off a lot of boxes. There’s always a balance. You try to investigate every opportunity that may or not be there.”

The Cardinals recently activated first-round DL Darius Robinson from injured reserve. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they are still taking things day-by-day with his return: “One day at a time. We did the move we needed to do procedurally, but one day at a time.” (Darren Urban)

from injured reserve. Cardinals HC said they are still taking things day-by-day with his return: “One day at a time. We did the move we needed to do procedurally, but one day at a time.” (Darren Urban) Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants put OLB Azeez Ojulari on the trade block and have seen interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, and Bengals.

on the trade block and have seen interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, and Bengals. Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are exploring potential trades for pass rushers including Ojulari.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay complimented DC Chris Shula and the defense that he’s put together, even when the unit has been dealing with a host of injuries.

“I think they’ve done a good job,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “Number one, we’ve earned the right to be able to (rush the passer). You get into some of the pass situations, I thought that was reflected really after we got through the first two drives of the game against the Vikings and that was on display really throughout the course of the game against the Raiders. What he and the coaches have done a great job of is saying, ‘OK, here are these guys that we have. Here are the skill sets that they have. Let’s figure out ways to mesh, mold, and to continue to figure out really what the identity of this defense is.’ I think we’re starting to find that but it is a week-to-week thing. I think he’s done a great job of being able to identify – I think it’s really been for the last three weeks – there were some things that we can learn from against the Packers but really, there have been some opportunities for things to be on display and shoot, we’ve scored each of the last three games defensively with two touchdowns, one against the Packers, one against the Raiders, and then getting the safety the other night.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams are looking to trade CB Tre’Davious White but not WR Cooper Kupp ahead of the deadline.

but not WR ahead of the deadline. Rams LB Byron Young was fined $7,014.19 for a facemask penalty in Week 8.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw three interceptions including two inside the Rams’ 10-yard line in their Week 9 overtime loss. Smith apologized for his poor performance and vowed to do better the rest of the season.

“First of all, I want to start off by apologizing to my teammates, really, and to the city, to the organization,” Smith said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “They put a lot of trust in me with my decision-making, and when they put the ball in my hands, when my teammates play the way they played today and to give us a shot to win the game, I’ve got to make sure we do. The things I did today, mistakes that I made, they affected us negatively and really cost us the game today. Me knowing myself, I know how much this is going to hurt. I’m going to step it up, though. That’s how I feel about it. I’m going to step it up.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on WR D.K. Metcalf ‘s injury: “Nothing he could have done differently, just needs more time.” (Curtis Crabtree)

on WR ‘s injury: “Nothing he could have done differently, just needs more time.” (Curtis Crabtree) Smith was fined $11,255 for taunting, LB Derick Hall was fined $11,510 for a late hit, and CB Tariq Woolen was fined $5,934 for taunting in Week 8.