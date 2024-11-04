NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Tyrique Stevenson, Za’Darius Smith, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- According to Jay Glazer, Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson pulled himself out of practice this week after learning he was being demoted from his role due to the incident where he taunted Washington fans before the game-winning Hail Mary last week.
- Courtney Cronin mentioned that Bears coaches decided to not start Stevenson on Tuesday. He then left practice after the stretching period to gather himself but returned to practice after a couple of minutes.
- Cronin adds that this isn’t a permanent benching and reports that the Bears have a strong belief in Stevenson and want to hold him accountable following the game against Washington.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bears have made G Nate Davis available ahead of the trade deadline.
- Bears LB Darrell Taylor faced fines totaling $23,634 for unnecessary roughness due to striking/kicking/kneeing on two separate occasions in Week 8.
Lions
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions hosted LB Julius Welschof for a visit.
- Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Detroit has talked with numerous teams about a trade including Cleveland for DE Za’Darius Smith.
- Adam Schefter reports that the Lions continue to make calls about potential trades for pass rushers, including Smith.
Vikings
- Per Ben Goessling, the Vikings took in $2 million of new OT Cam Robinson‘s salary from the Jaguars and $58,823 per week of roster bonuses for each game he’s active.
- Goessling adds that Robinson’s current cap number with Minnesota is $2.058 million.
- Vikings RB Aaron Jones was fined $11,817 for a low block, and LB Ivan Pace was fined $5,120 for a facemask in Week 8.
