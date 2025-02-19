NFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Micah Parsons, Commanders Cap Cuts, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Ben Standig notes that former senior personnel executive Marty Hurney‘s bio is no longer listed on the Commanders website after his contract expired.
- Standig says the team can either restructure the deal of DT Jonathan Allen or cut ties with him in order to save $16.47 million in 2025.
- The acquisition of CB Marshon Lattimore has not worked out so far for the team, with Standing noting the team could net an easy $18 million by opting to move on already.
- The team could save $7.75 million by moving on from OT Andrew Wylie, yet Standig believes they may prefer to keep him while OT Samuel Cosmi rehabs from his injury that occurred late in the year.
Cowboys
New Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus commented on his return to Dallas to take over the defense and gave insight on how the team will use pass rusher Micah Parsons and DT Mazi Smith in his scheme.
“Pretty simple: We will take the ball away,” Eberflus said, via the Cowboys’ website. “That’s what we will do. We will stop the run, and we want to make exciting plays for our football team…I was here seven years before, so I know the [Jones] family well. I know the community, I know the fanbase, and it’s exciting to be back. That’s what excites me the most: the fan base, the players that we get to work with, and in working with the Jones family and Brian Schottenheimer…I’ve always loved putting the game plans together, working with the players, and calling the game on game day. That’s always been something that I’ve loved to do: going against the great offensive coordinators in this league. That’s something that’s fun for me and our staff — putting those game plans together.”
“Micah is a premier pass rusher,” Eberflus added. “We’re going to use him that way, certainly, and he’s one heck of an athlete that can do a lot of different things for us on defense. And when you have a guy like that, you want to be able to utilize his skill set. As we’re around him more, we’ll see what that skill set is, and really take advantage of that. He knows that we’ll just make him in the best light that he can be in terms of position, in terms of pass rush, and really utilizing what he does best, and that’s rushing the passer…I’m excited about Mazi. I liked him coming out [of Michigan]. He’s a real explosive athlete, with a big body type that can move really well. Excited about bringing his game to the next level, and he could certainly do that.”
- Cowboys OL coach Conor Riley had high praise of G Tyler Smith, who is entering the final year of his contract: “When you look at his physicality, the athleticism, his change direction. You know, when Tyler hits something, it moves. Okay, that’s one thing that I do know.” (Ed Werder)
- Cowboys pass game specialist Ken Dorsey on his role in Dallas: “I’m helping out with the offense in general. I’ll be able to go where needed in terms of helping out position groups and things like that. It’s something that I’m going to be able to help a lot with tying the passing game with the run game and just some of the pass concepts and things like that. It’s more of a big picture role more so than a specific, one lane type deal.” (Jon Machota)
Giants
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid says that while the Giants need to focus on finding their next franchise quarterback, they could also benefit from upgrading their cornerback position in the draft, even if that means going after CB Travis Hunter.
“A lot of the cornerbacks who had a lot of the preseason hype were hurt, so you just don’t know,” Reid told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “The one who has really risen up the board is Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State. Thomas has the potential [to develop into a No. 1 cornerback] because he is an athletic freak and, I think, the best press-man corner. He’s only 20 years old, so he has youth working on his side.”
“When you limit Hunter to one side of the ball, you are taking away from who he is,” Reid added on Hunter. “In my opinion, he’s a better cornerback, but a player so rare like this, just get him in your building, let him develop, and let it play itself out to see which side of the ball he is most comfortable with. If his body is able to withstand playing on both sides of the ball, you let him do that. Your job as a coach or a GM is to put the best 11 players on the field, and you can make a strong argument that he’s included in the best 11 on both sides of the ball.”
