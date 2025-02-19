NFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Micah Parsons, Commanders Cap Cuts, Cowboys, Giants

“Pretty simple: We will take the ball away,” Eberflus said, via the Cowboys’ website. “That’s what we will do. We will stop the run, and we want to make exciting plays for our football team…I was here seven years before, so I know the [Jones] family well. I know the community, I know the fanbase, and it’s exciting to be back. That’s what excites me the most: the fan base, the players that we get to work with, and in working with the Jones family and Brian Schottenheimer…I’ve always loved putting the game plans together, working with the players, and calling the game on game day. That’s always been something that I’ve loved to do: going against the great offensive coordinators in this league. That’s something that’s fun for me and our staff — putting those game plans together.”

“Micah is a premier pass rusher,” Eberflus added. “We’re going to use him that way, certainly, and he’s one heck of an athlete that can do a lot of different things for us on defense. And when you have a guy like that, you want to be able to utilize his skill set. As we’re around him more, we’ll see what that skill set is, and really take advantage of that. He knows that we’ll just make him in the best light that he can be in terms of position, in terms of pass rush, and really utilizing what he does best, and that’s rushing the passer…I’m excited about Mazi. I liked him coming out [of Michigan]. He’s a real explosive athlete, with a big body type that can move really well. Excited about bringing his game to the next level, and he could certainly do that.”