NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Jaxson Dart, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs still hasn’t been activated from injured reserve after being designated to return on November 30. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said he talked to Diggs before Week 15 against the Vikings, saying he laid out the “standards and expectations” for him.

“No. 1, Trevon and I sat down and we had a very detailed conversation on Saturday,” Schottenheimer said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I told him not only the reasons why but also the standards and expectations. So again, I’m always going to have real conversations. I would never not play a player and not explain to them why they weren’t going to play. I know he feels he’s ready, but in our long conversation, I thought I made it very clear. And so I’ll leave it at that.”

When asked about why he hasn’t been activated, Diggs responded that he’s not sure what else he needs to show their coaches, and it’s up to them whether he plays.

“From the first conversation that we had, it was practice. I guess I wasn’t showing them what they wanted to see in practice,” Diggs said. “This week, I showed them what they wanted to see in practice and it’s still the same result. I don’t know what else I need to do or what to show. At this point I feel like it’s not even, it’s not up to me or what I do. It’s really up to them, and what they want to do. I’m just showing up every day. I’m going to go to work.”

Dak Prescott said he pulled Diggs aside and told him he needs to approach coaches about their specific expectations.

“It was just about keeping his head up,” Prescott said. “I told him simple as this: On Monday, ask what they expect from you. You have to plan it throughout the week, so you can make sure you do exactly that. So you know what’s needed for you to become active and to get back to being the guy that you are. And he accepted that.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said S Andrew Mukuba won’t be ready to return from his ankle injury for a while. This week is the first week Mukuba is eligible to return off injured reserve, per Jimmy Kempski.

Giants

Regarding Week 15’s loss to the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN writes that Washington emphasized in team meetings to treat Giants QB Jaxson Dart like a running back and hit him as often as possible. Dart said it’s nothing new to him and faced a similar approach throughout his college career.

“Absolutely not,” Dart said. “I mean, [Georgia coach] Kirby Smart said the exact same thing every time he played against me. So did [former Alabama coach] Nick Saban. So did every coach that I played in college. This is nothing new. Just try to go out there and play smart. Be available for my team.”

Dart said teams trying to lay shots on him and gameplan against him is personally exciting.

“It just gets me excited. Just as a competitor, you want to go out there and compete,” Dart said. “Obviously, they’re acknowledging respect in a way. So I appreciate that. You want to go out there and play really good for your team. I think any time there are teams that are game-planning and they give respect to a player, I think it’s for a reason. We do the exact same thing when we go against defenses.”

Dart has been removed from games due to the league’s concussion protocol four times this season. New York interim HC Mike Kafka said he’s behind the NFL’s player safety measures.

“I’m not going to get into the injury stuff and the refs, but that was their decision,” Kafka said. “And, again, like I said on Monday, they’ve got to make a decision for the betterment of the players, and if they feel like a guy has got dinged up, then they’ve got to make that call. I respect it. It’s all for player safety, and so I support it. I’m for it. Obviously, you don’t want a guy to ever come out of the game, but if it’s because it’s for a reason that they think is someone’s hurt, then we get them looked at and we get them back in the game. And that’s just another opportunity for another guy on our team to step up and go make the play while he’s out.”