NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance said he is excited to be back on the field and nothing has changed with his mindset since Brock Purdy‘s ascent.

“I’m excited to go out and show what I can do, the same situation that it’s been for me the last two years, and really, my whole life,” Lance said, via David Lombardi. “Nothing’s really changed. Still the same mindset. I don’t read you guys’ articles, unfortunately for you guys. Sorry. And I know people do. That’s just part of this job, part of the business. But if I’m worried about that stuff — I’ve said it a million times — I just worry about what these guys think in this locker room, what the coaches think, what people in this organization think. Anything outside of that is totally out of my control, so I don’t know why I’d let that have any effect on me.”

Lance said he was able to learn a lot from watching Purdy closing out the season.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Lance said. “Brock, he plays the game the right way. That’s why he had so much success. I was just super excited for him. He worked his butt off, all OTAs, since the first day he got here, since the day he got drafted. So he deserved everything he got this year and more. I truly believe that. Just tried to help him as much as I could. Learned a lot from him, as well. Just from a human being standpoint, he’s a great person, someone that I see a lot of myself in, so it’s great for me to be able to have a quarterback room like we did throughout the year.”

Lance was most impressed by how Purdy stayed composed and “handled himself” as the starting quarterback.

“Just how he handled himself,” Lance shared. “You can talk about throws all day. He can make every throw in the world, and he showed that throughout the year. But just how he handled himself, the way he inserted himself in the offense, the way he was treating other people, really. He treated guys, first day in the building, on practice squad the same as Nick Bosa. So I think that says a lot about him as a person.”

Falcons

Falcons TE coach Justin Peele indicated they’re still hoping to help Feleipe Franks make the transition from quarterback to tight end. Franks didn’t catch either of his two targets last season but at 6-6, 230+ pounds and 4.6 seconds in the 40, he’s got the athletic skillset to make the switch.

“He’s done a really good job,” Peele said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “He embraces it. He studies hard. He just needs more reps. He’s got the skill set, big athlete, he plays hard. Being a former quarterback gives him a little advantage in the passing game. He just needs more reps. Very pleased from where he (started) to where he is at.”

Panthers

ESPN’s David Newton mentions Panthers QB Sam Darnold as the team’s biggest pending free agent decision, as he’s a possibility to come back as a bridge starter to a rookie. Though obviously the team could easily look elsewhere.

as the team’s biggest pending free agent decision, as he’s a possibility to come back as a bridge starter to a rookie. Though obviously the team could easily look elsewhere. ESPN did an offseason quarterback landing spot simulation with beat reporters standing in as the GMs of their respective teams. The Panthers re-signed Darnold to serve as a bridge quarterback and drafted Kentucky QB Will Levis with the No. 9 pick.