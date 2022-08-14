NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk isn’t concerned about QB Trey Lance and added that he’s impressed with Lance’s ability to handle adversity and not get too high or too low based on his performance.

“The best thing about Trey: He walked off the practice field and was still the exact same way today,” Aiyuk said, via The Athletic. “He talked about it. Talked to us after a couple plays he wished he had back. Talked to us the same way as if he were to hit a play. What he saw, what he didn’t see, what he liked. ‘That was on me. Maybe we should be here.’ He was still talking to us, trying to figure it out. Level, even-keeled dude. We don’t worry about him at all, really. We’ll look at it. He came in and said, ‘Let’s take a look at it later on today.’ Then we move on. That’s what practice is for, Day 10. One thing I’ve learned is that you never know what these guys’ arms feel like. The same way for us (receivers). We go out there some days, our legs are tired. They may expect us to come out of our breaks a lot faster than we did, and our legs are a little bit tired so we can’t do so. So the same thing for them (quarterbacks), you never know what those guys’ arms are feeling like. They’re coming out here throwing a bunch of balls. So we’ve just got to look at it, get it corrected and then come back with the day off and get better.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentions Rams P Riley Dixon rested in the preseason opener against the Chargers and has been working as the holder in practice, indicating he probably has the starting spot locked up.

rested in the preseason opener against the Chargers and has been working as the holder in practice, indicating he probably has the starting spot locked up. However, she adds Los Angeles could try to keep undrafted rookie K Cameron Dicker , who also punted on Saturday, on the practice squad.

, who also punted on Saturday, on the practice squad. Rams WR Tutu Atwell dressed out just in case the team needed him to return punts but didn’t play in the preseason opener. Rams HC Sean McVay says they view him as a key contributor this season: “He’s done a great job throughout camp. He’s going to have a role with this team and we didn’t want to put him at harm’s risk.” (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has come away surprised at how well-rounded second-round RB Kenneth Walker III is proving to be as a runner and blocker.

“You talk about surprises, I’m surprised. I’m surprised he’s so well-rounded,” Carroll said of Walker, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “A runner, he’s blocking. Again I think I mentioned it the other day, but his pass-protection stuff, he just turned the page (from college). I mean, he was not very good in college as a pass protector, and we didn’t know. But Chad’s (Morton) done a great job with him and Amanda (Ruller), they’ve worked really hard with him, so it’s important. But I think for this kid, everything is important. He wants to be great, and he’s not going to let any stone be unturned. So, I’m really excited to see how he goes. He’s going to get some good playing time in this game and get him comfortable with the speed of the game and all of that. I expect him to do well.”