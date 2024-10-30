NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Sean McVay, Darius Robinson, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

The Cardinals activated rookie DL Darius Robinson from injured reserve this week. DC Nick Rallis said his advice to Robinson was to just focus on taking things one day at a time with his recovery from a calf injury.

“I know this isn’t how (Darius) wanted to start his rookie season,” Rallis said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I just told him, ‘Just focus on one day at a time and not the long-term of what you wanted for goals at this point. I know you’re going to be a great player.'”

The Cardinals brought in four defensive players for workouts this week including DE Anthony Goodlow , DE Ryder Anderson , LB Milo Eifler , and DT Rayshad Nichols , per Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, Arizona signed Goodlow to their practice squad.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride recorded nine receptions in Week 8’s win over the Dolphins. Jonathan Gannon praised McBride’s ability in the run game and all three levels as a receiver.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Gannon said, via PFT. “He’s really good in the run game, and then he’s a guy that — I talk about receivers, and I think it’s worth mentioning for a tight end — he’s a three-level guy. He can beat you [on the] first level, second level, and third level.”

Gannon also thinks McBride is an “elite” player after the catch.

“Then in my opinion, where I think he’s really elite is with the ball in his hands. He’s got a knack for knowing when to cover the ball up, when to stiff arm, when to hurdle guys, when to cut back, when to lower his shoulder and when to split two. He’s a tough tackle and he’s fast. He plays with really good balance and really good control. He is a big guy, so he is hard to bring down, but he’s pair that with those other athletic traits and he is a big-time weapon.”

Rams

Due to numerous injuries, the Rams have been constantly shuffling their offensive line this year which has contributed to the inconsistent start. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay explained the thought process behind the adjustments made and named UDFA OL Justin Dedich as someone who’s impressed him in his two starting opportunities.

“We were kind of looking for some different answers,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, “and just seeing the way that he pours into guys and some of the input he was able to give to me that we’ve tried to have be reflected in the way that we’ve approached certain things, I certainly think it’s helped.”

“I’ve been really pleased. I think (Dedich has) done an excellent job each of the last two weeks starting against the Raiders and the Vikings, two really formidable defenses. You know what a big deal it is to me, especially as it relates to those guys up front to establish a rapport with one another.”

McVay also outlined how important RT Rob Havenstein has been as a steady veteran presence in an otherwise chaotic group.

“Rob’s been awesome. He’s been that way. I think what’s been really cool too is he’s always been a leader in his own right and then obviously the torch was kind of passed when Whitworth retired (after the Super Bowl). He has really come into his own and figured out how to lead (in a way that is) authentic to himself while also learning from some other great ones like Whit and (former Rams lineman) John Sullivan … He’s special and I really love working with Rob.”

According to NFL Network, teams have called the Rams about potential trades for WR Cooper Kupp and they’ve “at least heard them out.”

and they’ve “at least heard them out.” McVay announced they have allowed CB Tre’Davious White permission to seek a trade. (Tyler Dragon)