NFC Notes: Tristan Wirfs, Taliese Fuaga, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a survey of NFL evaluators that ranked Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs as the third-best in the NFL after he switched from right to left tackle this past season.

“He’s so f—ing talented that, even though it was an adjustment early in the year and he had been dominant on the right side, he started to play at a high level later and was much better as the season progressed,” an NFL personnel evaluator said of Wirfs. “Super athlete, real light feet, broad, slides well.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed LB K’Lavon Chaisson in free agency after he spent the last four seasons in Jacksonville, where he was a first-round pick. Chassion looks forward to getting a blank slate in Carolina and outlines what he brings to the organization.

“I’m real appreciative because it’s everything I could have asked for from a fresh start,” Chaisson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “It’s a true opportunity to establish an identity for a team, city and culture, so it’s everything I could ask for.”

“They’re getting someone who is truly loyal and respects the game, a true rarity. All in all, they’re getting a complete player, a complete person and human that comes with it. I feel like I have every tool it takes to be a great player.”

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Panthers college scout Joel Patten is retiring after being with the team since 2016.

Saints

Saints first-round OT Taliese Fuaga is expected to play at LT despite playing RT in his last two years in college. Fuaga talked about the change and is confident he’ll feel comfortable there over time.

“It’s definitely something you’ve just got to get used to it again,” Fuaga said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “I didn’t play it too much in college, but I try to work that over the offseason. Just coming back, getting back into pads and stuff, helmets, really. But just trying to get that feel back.”

“It’s just a little rusty a bit on the left side. Definitely got to get those reps in again.”