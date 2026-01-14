NFC Notes: Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears TE Colston Loveland has had double-digit targets over the last three weeks, recording eight receptions for 137 yards in their Wild Card win over the Packers. Chicago HC Ben Johnson commented on how Loveland had a “slower start” but began picking things up as the year went on.

“It did take a little bit of time before we built that trust with him early in the season you play a (Brian) Flores defense and he makes it a little bit more challenging to get the tight ends the ball sometimes,” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “You know, it’s hard to dictate where the ball goes against him sometimes. So a little bit of a slower start early in the year, and then it’s just kind of picked up and it’s clicked for us. So I know Caleb has an immense amount of trust in him. He’s a guy that he’s one of the first ones in the building every single day. He is always studying his playbook while he’s eating breakfast. He is always the last one off the practice field, doing the jugs machine. Model of consistency, which for a rookie speaks volumes. As a coaching staff I know we really believe in him and he has is really just scratching the surface of what he’s going to become.”

Lions

The Lions finished the season 9-8 and missed the playoffs after reaching last year’s NFC Championship. Detroit HC Dan Campbell feels like it’s on him and GM Brady Holmes to turn things around.

“I believe that things happen for a reason — right, wrong or indifferent. And when something like this happens, I believe it’s going to be for the best,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “And it’s up to [Lions GM] Brad [Holmes] and I to make it for the best. That’s how I view it. Because as good as it felt for us to get that [Bears win] . . . let’s call it what it is, [we were] pretty pissed all week and it’s a bad feeling, and now we’re going into the playoffs and you get to watch everybody else go [play] while you’re sitting at home and it’s frustrating. So, that’s what fuels you. We don’t want to be doing that again next year, that’s not where we want to be.”

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he thought before the season that there would be “no way” they would miss the playoffs.

“I mean, I wouldn’t believe it. I would’ve told you there’s no way,” St. Brown said. “But things happen. It wasn’t the season we wanted. All we can do is move on, get better.”

Holmes took responsibility for this season’s result, mentioning that he’s already identified areas he could’ve improved.

“Look, bottom line is for our standards, this was a disappointment. When we set out for this journey, for this season, it wasn’t to match last year’s record or exceed last year’s record. It doesn’t really matter what the record is,” Holmes said. “Bottom line is, if we’re not in the dance and we’re not competing for a championship, it’s a failure. So, it’s a lot of things that we’re going to have to take along, hard look at but before I look at anything, I look at myself. So, I have to do a better job. Obviously, haven’t been good enough, and look, I’m always going to look inward. So, early stages, but already started to identify some things that I can definitely do better and we’re going to collectively just have to look at everything from top to bottom and just really be honest and just take that long, hard look.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft spoke about his recovery from surgery ahead of next season, as well as gave reporters his opinion on HC Matt LaFleur.

“My timeline, I’m not in a race or anything like that. It happened. By the time Week 1 rolls around, I’ll be 10 months post-surgery and hopefully bulletproofed by then,” Kraft said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I already feel pretty good. My progress so far has been great. Some would say even ahead of schedule. So, not trying to blow anything out of proportion. I’m not even 10 weeks in yet, but it’s feeling good so far. Everything’s going great. I’m in good hands here.”

“I don’t think there’s another coach who can come in and do it as well as he does it, especially with the complexities that are in this offense,” Kraft added. “You get players who get into Year 3 in this offensive tree, the offensive knowledge that we retain year after year, it’s only getting better here. I think Matt’s an outstanding head coach. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll remain here as a Packer. I think a lot of that talk is pretty silly.”