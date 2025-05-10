NFC Notes: Tyler Lockett, Montez Sweat, Bears, Rams, Seahawks

Bears

Bears DE Montez Sweat finished last season with just 5.5 sacks after signing a four-year, $98 million contract. Chicago GM Ryan Poles expressed confidence in Sweat, pointing out the edge rusher has been training tirelessly to improve.

“I don’t think there is anyone in this building working as hard as Montez Sweat right now,” Poles said, via BearsWire. “He’s pushing weight, he’s getting strong, he’s getting in shape. He’s locked in like I’ve never seen him before.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford doesn’t foresee WR Puka Nacua‘s role changing following the departure of Cooper Kupp, and doesn’t think Nacua will stress about filling Kupp’s former stature as a team leader.

“On the field, I don’t see his role changing too much,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think he’s done a hell of a job when he is given opportunities to go out there and make plays. He’s been great in the pass game and in the run game. He’s a great locker room guy. We love having him around. Cooper was an unbelievable leader for our team for a long time and a great player for us as well, but I think everybody has to be their own person and Puka’s going to be himself. We love him for who he is. I’m just excited for his continued growth, both physically and all that on the field. Yeah, that’s great. As you get your feet wet in this league . . . this is year three for him. He’ll become more and more comfortable with what his routine is going to look like, what his role on our team is and how to go out there and compete in practice and in games. I’m just excited for him to have another solid year.”

Seahawks

Titans WR Tyler Lockett said he sacrificed a lot during his final year in Seattle and is excited to be in Tennessee.

“I understand the politics of the game, I understand sometimes there are so many things you need as a receiver to work out just for you to be able to get the ball,” he said, via Around The NFL. “But there is so much more that people don’t see that teams require and that teams need, which is the leadership role, or that selfless character, or different stuff like that. Sometimes it’s not about stats, but it’s about how you build each other up. So, for me, I sacrificed a lot of stuff last year (in Seattle) for the better of the team, and I just believe that is what you want to do in order to be able to try and help the team be at its best.”