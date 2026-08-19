NFC Notes: Von Miller, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders S Jeremy Reaves is entering the ninth year of his career and has been earning more action on defense after primarily contributing on special teams. Washington HC Dan Quinn said Reaves’ “unique leadership” is making an impact in their defense.

“He’s always had unique leadership communication qualities. So, it’s nice to see that, you know, coming out on the defensive side as well.” Quinn said, via Hannah Lichtenstein and Zach Selby of the team’s site.

Reaves said he’s just trying to be a “great teammate” and be consistent every day in practice.

“I’m just trying to show up with these guys every day and be a great teammate and show up for them every day consistent,” Reaves said. “Knowing that when we walk down here every day, no matter how the weather is or how I’m feeling, they’re going to get the same person every day.”

Quinn reiterated that Reaves is a “remarkable teammate” and is making his presence felt more than previous years.

“We could use a hell of a lot more of Jeremy Reaves,” Quinn said. “He’s just a remarkable teammate [and] player. And so, yeah, he’s definitely making his presence felt on defense more so than maybe he has in the previous two years.”

Per Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong‘s one-game suspension is related to him kicking a police officer during a recent arrest.

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed OLB Von Miller to a one-year, $5.5 million contract worth up to $7.5 million, including a $3 million bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, $1.2 million in active roster bonuses, and four void years for salary cap purposes.

to a one-year, $5.5 million contract worth up to $7.5 million, including a $3 million bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, $1.2 million in active roster bonuses, and four void years for salary cap purposes. Miller can earn up to $2 million in incentives based on sacks and the Cowboys reaching the playoffs, with $500,000 for 8 sacks, $1 million for 10 sacks, $1.5 million for 12 sacks, and $2 million for 14 sacks. (Archer)

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers on returning: “The dog in me is barking a little bit… He’s coming. He’s waking up a bit.” (Connor Hughes)

on returning: “The dog in me is barking a little bit… He’s coming. He’s waking up a bit.” (Connor Hughes) New York HC John Harbaugh on Nabers: “Thought he looked good. Don’t think he’s at full speed yet.” (Jordan Raanan)

on Nabers: “Thought he looked good. Don’t think he’s at full speed yet.” (Jordan Raanan) Regarding RB Najee Harris , Harbaugh feels he looks good but isn’t in football shape yet. (Pat Leonard)

, Harbaugh feels he looks good but isn’t in football shape yet. (Pat Leonard) Harris said he came to New York for the opportunity: “Nobody in the league knows me better (as a player) than Harbaugh.” (Ryan Dunleavy)

Harbaugh was asked how long it will take Harris to get up to speed and ready to go: “2-3 weeks. Just in time, probably.” (Leonard)