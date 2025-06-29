NFC Notes: Wan’Dale Robinson, Daron Payne, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders go into 2025 with high expectations after reaching the NFC Championship game. Washington DL coach Darryl Tapp said their players understand the opportunity they have.

“We know we have the opportunity to be a good team. So, I think everybody’s just excited to see what we can do going forward. The guys are rejuvenated. They’re healthy, they’re excited about a brand new year. And they all believe in Coach [Joe] Whitt and myself and [Assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist Ryan] Kerrigan and [Assistant defensive line coach Sharrif] Floyd. Like we have a good situation here, and guys understand that being an NFL player is a small window in their lives, so we wanna make sure we maximize every time. So that’s where the excitement comes from,” Tapp said, via the team’s site.

Tapp highlighted several players who will help their defensive line, including DT Javon Kinlaw, DT Eddie Goldman, DT Carl Davis, DT Daron Payne and DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

“We have a lot of veteran leadership. Javon Kinlaw, my guy from San Fran, seeing him grow from a puppy in his league to now year five. The player is doing a lot of big things and really coming to his own as far as his play style and winning up. Deatrich Wise, the guy’s been around the block a couple times in New England. Plays some really good ball, really sound ball. We brought in Eddie Goldman, we brought in Carl Davis back and brought Sheldon Davis back to add to Daron Payne and Javontae Jean-Baptiste. It’s a really good mesh of veteran guys that played some good ball and guys that have been here,” Tapp said.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau said HC Brian Schottenheimer is bringing a lot of energy to practice in their offseason program and it’s “definitely infectious” for their players.

“Just coach Schotty bringing in that energy every day, just showing up to work really,” Liufau said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “We kind of feed off of that as players, it’s definitely infectious and we love to see that from our head coach.”

Liafu added that Schottenheimer has a “swagger” about him.

“I love it, that’s his personality. I love that he is who he is, kind of has that swagger and just brings it to the table every day,” Liufau said. “You love that from a head coach, just showing you who they are and showing you that they’re ready to work and they’re going to show up to work and have that energy to get better.”

As for new DC Matt Eberflus, Liufau said the coach preaches the importance of effort and getting to the football.

“Effort, running to the football, that just the standard of play is what I picked up first of all from coach Flus,” Liufau said. “And his philosophy as a defense before we even get into plays and things like that, just the way we play football.”

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the fourth year of his career after being a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson said he wants to “impact the game a little bit more” in 2025 and make more “big plays.”

“Obviously, I like being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on to just be there whenever, so that way you have a completion,” Robinson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But I want to impact the game a little bit more, too … with a couple big plays.”

Robinson expects to move around more frequently after playing in the slot position for 77.7 percent of his snaps last season.

“I definitely think I’ll be moved around a little bit more,” said Robinson. “Might be outside a little bit more, get some deeper shots down the field. But just going to continue to get open and be a valuable target for our quarterbacks.”

New Giants QB Russell Wilson compared Robinson to a running back based on how difficult he is to tackle.

“Wan’Dale is like a running back: Every time he touches the ball, he’s hard to tackle,” Wilson said. “His ability to make people miss, his ability to get away from guys and his ability to escape. I’ve played with some guys like that before.”