NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers

Buccaneers

After a slow start to his career on the left side, Buccaneers OT Luke Goedeke has been impressive since the move back to the right side. Goedeke remains hungry for improvement and consistency following a strong showing.

“Like I said, I’m just never satisfied,” Goedeke said, via the Bucs Wire. “Last year was last year, obviously. It helps knowing that I can play at such a high level in the NFL, but I don’t think I’m anywhere near my full potential. I’m just going to keep growing and growing as an offensive tackle in this league – that’s what I’m looking forward to most. And, continuing to work with the guys, especially, and continuing to grow as an individual and as a football player.”

Packers

The Packers recently promoted Ed Policy to be their new president, CEO, and chairman after spending 2012-2018 as Green Bay’s Vice President and General Counsel. Titans’ president of football operation Chad Brinker praised the hire.

“I have been fortunate enough to know Ed for over a decade and worked with him during my tenure in Green Bay,” Brinker said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Ed’s a great fit for who the Packers have been and where they are headed. The variety of experiences that have shaped him — in Green Bay, as a consultant for the NFL, Arena League commissioner, a lifetime around the game — and his presence as a communicator and a leader are unique. In my mind, he is what Green Bay has been about, which is finding, training and developing talent, while also having a vision for the future. The seamless transition from Mark to Ed will be a great benefit to the Packers and their trajectory.”

Panthers

Carolina moved into the first round of the draft to select WR Xavier Legette in a trade with the Bills. Panthers GM Dan Morgan outlined how the night went leading up to the decision to trade up for their guy.

“There were a couple of guys that we liked at that position and at other positions,” Morgan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “So I think we knew that we were going to have the opportunity to get one of those guys. Obviously, we love Xavier. So it’s like when the opportunity presented itself, these receivers were kind of falling off the board. It was like there was a little more urgency to it. OK, let’s go get one of the guys that we really want to get and not settle.”

“I was willing to go to a certain point, but when it really came down to doing it, I was like, I don’t know that I want to give up this much capital to get there. So I think when we were able to do what we did with Buffalo, I felt good about that.”